Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dean Cain's shocking transformation from Superman to real-life ICE agent
Subscribe
Dean Cain's shocking transformation from Superman to real-life ICE agent
dean cain dressed as superman© Disney General Entertainment Con

Dean Cain's shocking transformation from Superman to real-life ICE agent

The Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star wants to help 'save America'

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Dean Cain is well-known for his role as Superman, but he shocked fans when he revealed his new career as a real-life ICE agent.

The 59-year-old, who starred as the Man of Steel in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997, has lent his voice to help support recruitment efforts of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a video posted on Instagram, Dean revealed that, alongside being a filmmaker, he is a "sworn law enforcement officer," and wants to help "save America."

"For those who don't know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it. So I joined up," he began.

He continued: "Here's your opportunity to join ICE. You can earn lots of great benefits and pay. Since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals, including terrorists, rapists, murderers, paedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it – very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets."

View post on Instagram
 

Dean then encouraged his followers to help support President Donald Trump's new illegal immigration policies by joining ICE, citing some of the perks that come with the position.

"You can defend your homeland and get great benefits like a $50,000 signing bonus, think about that, student loan repayment (legally), enhanced retirement benefits, and special pay for those in the field operations and law enforcement roles.

dean cain in dark suit© Getty Images for Family Film and
Dean is now a real-life ICE agent

"You also don't need an undergraduate degree; you can get to work right away. So if you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America's streets. I like that. I voted for that."

Dean concluded: "They need your help, we need your help, to protect our homeland for families. Join today if it's something that tickles your fancy because we can use you."

dean cain dressed as superman© Disney General Entertainment Con
Dean played Superman in "Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman"

Dean's video was met with a largely negative response from his followers, with many calling his recruitment efforts "disappointing."

His announcement comes after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a press release last week to try and entice more Americans to become ICE agents.

dean cain as superman holding teri hatcher as lois lane© Disney General Entertainment Con
Dean starred alongside Teri Hatcher from 1993 to 1997

"Your country is calling you to serve at ICE. Your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country," she said.

"This is a defining moment in our nation's history," Kristi added. "Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More