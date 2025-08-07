Dean Cain's shocking transformation from Superman to real-life ICE agent

Dean Cain is well-known for his role as Superman, but he shocked fans when he revealed his new career as a real-life ICE agent.

The 59-year-old, who starred as the Man of Steel in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997, has lent his voice to help support recruitment efforts of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a video posted on Instagram, Dean revealed that, alongside being a filmmaker, he is a "sworn law enforcement officer," and wants to help "save America."

"For those who don't know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it. So I joined up," he began.

He continued: "Here's your opportunity to join ICE. You can earn lots of great benefits and pay. Since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals, including terrorists, rapists, murderers, paedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it – very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets."

Dean then encouraged his followers to help support President Donald Trump's new illegal immigration policies by joining ICE, citing some of the perks that come with the position.

"You can defend your homeland and get great benefits like a $50,000 signing bonus, think about that, student loan repayment (legally), enhanced retirement benefits, and special pay for those in the field operations and law enforcement roles.

© Getty Images for Family Film and Dean is now a real-life ICE agent

"You also don't need an undergraduate degree; you can get to work right away. So if you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America's streets. I like that. I voted for that."

Dean concluded: "They need your help, we need your help, to protect our homeland for families. Join today if it's something that tickles your fancy because we can use you."

© Disney General Entertainment Con Dean played Superman in "Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman"

Dean's video was met with a largely negative response from his followers, with many calling his recruitment efforts "disappointing."

His announcement comes after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a press release last week to try and entice more Americans to become ICE agents.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Dean starred alongside Teri Hatcher from 1993 to 1997

"Your country is calling you to serve at ICE. Your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country," she said.



"This is a defining moment in our nation's history," Kristi added. "Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland."