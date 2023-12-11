Golden Globe 2024 Nominations: the full list of stars, movies and TV series

Awards season is officially back! Kicking things off are the Golden Globes, which make its return to television by way of CBS on January 7.
While many across Hollywood feared a delay for award shows due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, with a new contract finally ratified, actors can finally return to celebrating and promoting their work.
The first to do so are this year's Golden Globe nominees, a list of which you can see below.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Best Director, Motion Picture
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killer of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalia Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
"Addicted to Romance," She Came to Me
"Dance the Night," Barbie
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"Peaches," Super Mario Bros.
"Road to Freedom," Rustin
"What Was I Made For," Barbie
Best Foreign Language Film
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature Film
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edeberi, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television
Best Miniseries, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bacharach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliot, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso