Golden Globe 2024 Nominations: the full list of stars, movies and TV series

Awards season is officially back! Kicking things off are the Golden Globes, which make its return to television by way of CBS on January 7.

While many across Hollywood feared a delay for award shows due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, with a new contract finally ratified, actors can finally return to celebrating and promoting their work.

The first to do so are this year's Golden Globe nominees, a list of which you can see below.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Best Director, Motion Picture

﻿Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killer of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalia Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Addicted to Romance," She Came to Me

"Dance the Night," Barbie

"I'm Just Ken," Barbie

"Peaches," Super Mario Bros.

"Road to Freedom," Rustin

"What Was I Made For," Barbie

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature Film

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures

Best Television Series, Drama

Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

﻿Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edeberi, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Best Miniseries, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bacharach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliot, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso