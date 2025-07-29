Viewers hail Prime Video's 'heartbreaking' 4-part true crime show 'impossible to forget'

Prime Video's true crime series One Night in Idaho: The College Murders has been hailed as one of the most "heartbreaking" crime documentaries, with viewers describing it as "impossible to forget".

Directed by Liz Garbus and Matthew Galkin, the four-part series explores the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students – Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – who were fatally stabbed in their off-campus accommodation in Moscow, Idaho.

Told across four episodes, the documentary uncovers the chilling details behind one of the most devastating crimes in recent history.

What have viewers said about the show?

Fans took to social media to share their reactions, with many admitting they binge-watched multiple episodes in one sitting.

© Alamy Stock Photo University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves (second from left, bottom) and Madison Mogen (second from left, top), Ethan Chapin (centre) and Xana Kernodle (second from right) were tragically stabbed to death in their beds as they slept

One person commented: "One Night in Idaho may be the most heartbreaking crime documentary I've seen in as long as I can remember," while a second viewer added: "Devastating… very difficult to watch and impossible to forget."

Meanwhile, a third person penned: "I just watched One Night In Idaho on Prime Video – absolutely great the way they told the story. I cried like a baby watching."

What is One Night in Idaho: The College Murders about?

Through exclusive interviews with the victims' families and friends, the documentary offers an in-depth look at the tragic events.

The official synopsis explains: "On November 13th, 2022 – in the still of the night – four University of Idaho students are brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus house in the quiet college town of Moscow, Idaho.

© Alamy Stock Photo One Night in Idaho The College Murders landed on Prime in July

"Within the devastated families and the community at large, questions and fear abound. What happened? Who did this, and could the killer be among us? And why these four young adults?

"The twists and turns of what happens next – an explosion of social media sleuthing, a cross-country manhunt, a dramatic arrest, and a looming trial – have made this crime one of the most high-profile stories of the last decade, capturing the country’s attention, imagination, and paranoia like almost no other case before it."

© Getty Images The murder suspect was a student at Washington State University

What's the true story behind One Night in Idaho: The College Murders?

Following the murders, Bryan Kohberger, a former criminology graduate student, was arrested and convicted.

In July 2025, Bryan pleaded guilty to the four murders and received four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole – therefore avoiding the death penalty.

© Getty Images Bryan Kohberger appeared for his sentencing hearing on 23 July 2025

Despite his guilty plea, Bryan's motive remains unknown, leaving the case shrouded in mystery.

Prime Video's series explores the various theories surrounding his motive, including his criminology background and alleged ties to online incel communities, as well as the major role social media sleuths played throughout the case and the impact this had on the families involved.

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders is available to watch on Prime Video now.