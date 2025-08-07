The Crown star joins 7-episode romcom hailed as a 'sleeper hit' by fans

Looking for a new series to add to your must-watch list? The Crown star Tobias Menzies has just joined Apple TV+'s seven-episode romcom series Prodigies – and it's already been dubbed a "sleeper hit" with fans.

Created by the award-winning actor and writer Will Sharpe, who's also just starred in Netflix's Too Much, the new comedy follows a couple who were both labelled prodigies as children, who realise that their lives may not be living up to what they'd hoped.

From the creators behind Black Doves, Prodigies stars Will Sharpe and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, who also serve as executive producers.

While Tobias Menzies' role remains under wraps for now, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris: "I’ve been a fan of Tobias Menzies ever since he played the slimy Stephan in Sharon Horgan's BBC comedy, Pulling.

WATCH: Will Sharpe's recent romcom Too Much

"He's appeared in some brilliant shows over the years, notably Netflix's The Crown, and I can't wait to see what he brings to Prodigies."

Intrigued? Read on to find out everything we know about the new series…

What is Prodigies about?

Described as an "unusual take" on a classic romcom, Prodigies explores the complex reality that sets in for couple Ren and Didi, who have been in a long-term relationship for years.

The official synopsis continues: "Didi (Edebiri) and Ren (Sharpe) are two ex-child prodigies who have been together since they were children.

© Getty Will Sharpe and Ayo Edebiri star as Ren and Didi

"Now in their early 30s, they are starting to question whether their very ordinary existence is living up to the extraordinary promise of their childhood. Inevitably, they find themselves asking the same questions of their relationship.

"As individual hopes and needs feed into and conflict with their shared lives, the series challenges the fallacy at the heart of romantic storytelling – that the tale is over when the heroes get together. In life, surely, that is just the beginning?"

Who stars in Prodigies?

Will Sharpe, who also wrote the series and is set to direct, stars as Ren, while Ayo Edebiri plays his on-screen partner Didi.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Rina Sawayama is set to play Ren's sister

They're joined by pop singer Rina Sawayama, who's set to play Hana, Ren's sister.

Rounding out the stellar cast is Tobias Menzies (F1: The Movie, You Hurt My Feelings, The Crown), Sophia Di Martino (Loki, Flowers), Andrene Ward-Hammond (Your Honor, English Teacher), Yumi Asō (Perfect Days, Angel Flight: Kokusai Reikyu Sokanshi), Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9, The League of Gentlemen), Nabhaan Rizwan (Kaos, In Camera), Meera Syal (Roar, The Wheel of Time) and Lolly Adefope (The Franchise, Ghosts).

© Courtesy of Des Willie / Netflix Tobias Menzies stars as Prince Phillip in The Crown

What have fans said about the new cast announcements?

Upon the announcement of the cast, fans took to social media to share their excitement – especially about the collaboration between Will Sharpe and Ayo Edebiri.

One viewer wrote: "Brilliant cast, clever premise – this one's got 'sleeper hit' written all over it."

Meanwhile, a second person added: "This sounds like such a refreshing concept! Ayo Edebiri and Will Sharpe are a brilliant duo," while a third penned: "This makes so much sense for these two. Looking forward to it."