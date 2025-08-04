Viewers are binge-watching 'brilliant' BBC show in one sitting – and 4 series are available now

Viewers are loving the new series of the BBC's hit comedy, Mandy, with some binge-watching all six episodes in one sitting.

Written by and starring Diane Morgan, the series follows Mandy Carter, a single, jobless woman with big dreams, whose consistent efforts to secure a job often end in disaster.

It's no surprise that viewers have praised the show on social media. Diane has appeared in some of the nation's most-loved comedies, from Phoenix Nights to Motherland and After Life, and achieved global success thanks to her portrayal of ill-informed investigative reporter Philomena Cunk, for which she has been nominated for a BAFTA and Emmy Award.

As a huge fan of British comedy, I think Diane is one of the nation's most talented and versatile comedians, and Mandy is a must-watch for fans of absurd and bold humour.

What have viewers said about the show?

Taking to social media following the release of season four, which was released at the end of July, viewers hailed the new episodes as "hilarious".

© BBC/Richard Harrison Diane Morgan writes and stars in Mandy

One person penned: "This is the best programme currently on the Beeb," while another added: "This show has me absolutely howling with laughter with tears rolling down my face."

A third person binge-watched all six episodes, writing: "Literally watched the series in one go! Hilarious," while another added: "Decided to watch the first episode of the new series of #Mandy on BBC iPlayer today and ended up watching all six (20 minutes is far too short!). It is absolutely brilliant and ended on a real high with that dating agency episode."

© BBC/Richard Harrison Series four premiered in July

Praising the leading star Diane, another viewer remarked: "She is one brilliant actress, so so talented."

What to expect from Mandy series 4

For those unfamiliar with the series, which premiered in 2019, it follows Mandy as she undertakes a series of short-lived jobs.

Series four continues "the heart-rending saga of the gritty life and times" of Mandy, who is described as "a statistic on a government chart".

© BBC/Richard Harrison Viewers have hailed the show as "brilliant"

The synopsis reads: "This series, Mandy continues to live hand-to-wonky-mouth, cooking up enough dodgy side hustles and trashy cash hacks to hopefully climb up into the squeezed middle and out of the squashed bottom. Constantly harassed, pursued and persecuted by her benefits officer (Tom Basden), Mandy finds solace in her friend Lola's (Michelle Greenidge) salon, drinking in the heady aroma of cheap bleach and Minty Pig nail polish."

Teasing the latest episodes, Diane said viewers can expect "more of the same Mandy madness", with "less gurning but more sheer bloody violence and catastrophe".

She added: "Mandy is still being forced to do jobs that she doesn't like and isn't any good at. Which I think everyone can relate to."

All four seasons of Mandy are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.