Exclusive: Adrian Dunbar drops major hint about Line of Duty's future

Line of Duty has been a hit with TV viewers ever since its debut in 2012, and with six gripping seasons under its belt, anticipation has been high for a seventh instalment.

It's certinly been a hit with the team here at HELLO! Our Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Line of Duty is without a doubt one of the best British crime dramas. With plenty of twists and turns, high-stakes police chases and complex conspiracies, the BBC drama is an exciting watch the whole way through. Plus, the cast list is seriously impressive, with the likes of Keeley Hawes, Thandiwe Newton and Stephen Graham all appearing on the show.

"But it's the core crime-solving trio that are at the heart of the show and I cannot wait for them to reunite in the new season."

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Adrian Dunbar – who plays the much-loved Superintendent Ted Hastings, head of anti-corruption unit AC-12 – dropped a major hint about the show's long-awaited return.

© Steffan Hill,BBC Line of Duty's future When asked about the possibility of more episodes, Adrian revealed: "We all want to do it and we've all talked about it. I know Jed [Mercurio, the show's creator and producer] has been writing, so I can't see any reason for it not to happen next year." Adrian continued: "We're waiting for the BBC to make an announcement, really. It's entirely down to the BBC and how they're organising it – and they're perfectly within their rights to do whatever they want."

© BBC While the cast remains in the dark for now, it's clear they’re ready and raring to return. "We'd love to hear an announcement and to know that it's locked in, definitely happening," he added.

© Getty Images The new season It sounds like the behind-the-scenes wheels may already be in motion. "People are being contacted," said Adrian, before expressing his eagerness for them all to be "back in Belfast, and it isn’t going to be Covid." Looking back on filming during the pandemic, Adrian said: "The last time we were there, it was Covid – we couldn't go out. We were all kind of stuck in a bubble."

© PA Images via Getty Images This time, the cast is hoping for a lighter atmosphere on set. "We're looking forward to getting back and just having a bit of fun again, rather than being stuck in our flats and having Jed screaming at us to put our masks on," he joked.



© Steffan Hill Vicky McClure weighs in It's not just Adrian who's eagerly awaiting the green light to get back into action. Vicky McClure, who plays DI Kate Fleming, recently spoke on BBC's The One Show about the much-anticipated future of the show. "It's a rumour, there's nothing to tell. There's nothing to say, I wish there was, we all want it. When we know, we know." While nothing is confirmed just yet, it's safe to say that fans should keep their eyes peeled – and the signs are pointing firmly in the right direction.

All six seasons of Line of Duty are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.