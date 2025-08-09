Buffy star's action drama loved in the US is coming to the UK

Marvel's acclaimed show Runaways has found a new home in the UK, six years after its cancellation.

The show originally aired in 2017 and ran for three successful seasons but was axed in 2019, leaving fans high and dry.

It stars actor James Marsters, who plays Victor Stein, father of one of the Runaways, Chase, and a Pride member.

In news that will delight fans, the show will be available to stream in the UK on ITVX starting 12 October.

Runaways' cancellation

Fans of the show were confused by Disney's decision to cancel such a successful series.

Talking about season three, which was the show’s last, one person wrote on Rotten Tomatoes, "This show is amazing! This last season was the closest to the comics and was so well done. Disney is crazy to cancel their best show just as it was finding it's voice."

One review reads: "This show adds another amazing layer to the Marvel Universe. The plot and the character arcs are nothing short of amazing. The actors have great chemistry, and the storyline is unpredictable in the best way."

Another, just as disappointed, added: "It was the best season so far, disappointed it's not coming back for a fourth.

After tying up the loose ends from the previous seasons, the show became something else entirely as the characters continued to develop in a compelling way, keeping me enthralled in the season. It was action-packed with just enough of the classic teen tropes and all of the actors and creators did a great job of making this season stand out from those that came before it."

What is Marvel's Runaways about?

According to the synopsis: "There are times when pretty much every teenager thinks his or her parents are evil - but what if it was actually true? That's the situation six Los Angeles teenagers find themselves in when they stumble upon a terrible secret and realise that their parents have been lying to them for their entire lives.

The offspring begin an investigation to try to figure out what their guardians are after, while the adults wonder if their kids are hiding secrets of their own. The unlikely crew of teens bands comes together, led by de facto leader and primary strategist Alex Wilder, to stop their parents before it is too late."

James Marsters is part of the cast along with Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, James Yaegashi, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Kip Pardue, Ever Carradine and Angel Parker.

Who is James Marsters?

Any millennial will remember James Marsters' platinum hair and leather coat in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as many of us probably had a bit of a crush on him growing up.

When actors play such iconic roles, it’s hard for them to shake them off, as viewers often form an emotional connection with the characters and therefore don’t see the actors beyond them.

Although Spike, whom he played in both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the spin-off series Angel, will always be the character that made him popular and loved even decades later, Marsters has been busy in the last twenty-plus years since Buffy packed up her wooden stakes.

In addition to being an actor and producer, James is also a singer, musician, voice actor and comic book author.