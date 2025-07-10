Scarlett Johansson's towering net worth as Hollywood's highest grosser revealed

Scarlett Johansson has officially been named the highest grossing star at the worldwide box office thanks to the instant success of the new Jurassic World release.

Jurassic World Rebirth has, over the course of its first week alone, grossed over $380 million worldwide, pushing the actress, 40, past some of her former co-stars.

Read on to learn more about Scarlett's net worth in 2025, plus her overall box office grosses…

Scarlett Johansson's net worth

© Getty Images Scarlett is now the highest grossing actor in Hollywood, thanks to "Jurassic World Rebirth"

Per celebritynetworth.com, Scarlett's current net worth is estimated at a whopping $165 million, as one of the world's highest paid actors. For what it's worth, the website also estimates her husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost's net worth to be about $10 million.

On average, the star earns between $10-$20 million per film for much of her bigger budget projects, such as her ventures into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other franchises like Jurassic World.

Much of her income also comes from endorsements, with the Marriage Story actress having previously worked with high-end brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Mango, Louis Vuitton, and L'Oréal.

© Getty Images The actress has an astounding reported net worth of $165 million

She has also worked extensively as a producer, launching her own production company These Pictures in 2024 and producing the space romantic-comedy Fly Me to the Moon. She was also an executive producer on 2025's MCU outing Thunderbolts, which has also grossed over $380 million worldwide. She also made her directorial debut this year with the release of Eleanor the Great.

Box office leader

Per The Numbers, the release of Rebirth, which continues to soar at the box office currently and is expected to blow past at least the $500 million mark, pipped Scarlett over the former global box office leader, her MCU co-star Samuel L. Jackson.

The actress' worldwide gross now comes out to just shy of $15 billion, with each of her films making an average of $414 million. Her top four films are, in fact, made up of all four Avengers movies, with Endgame coming out as the highest.

© David Yurman The star's many brand endorsement deals have contributed significantly to her wealth

Samuel has a gross of $14.6 billion, followed then by three more Marvel stars in a row — Robert Downey Jr. ($14.3 billion), Zoe Saldaña ($14.2 billion), and Chris Pratt ($14.1 billion).

The top grossing actor not associated with a superhero franchise is Tom Cruise with $12.6 billion coming in at sixth overall, with his highest numbers coming in from different cinematic universes — Top Gun and Mission: Impossible.

The rest of the top 10 includes Chris Hemsworth, Vin Diesel, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Chris Evans.

© Getty Images The actress has now roared past her Marvel co-stars like Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr.

The franchise effect

While a vast majority of the highest grossers come from blockbuster franchises, Scarlett spoke recently with Vanity Fair about her love for the medium and why they're just as necessary as independent and original stories.

"Terminator 2 is one of the best movies ever made," she noted, gushing over "fresh ideas and great nostalgic elements that play well together. It's about mindfulness and not being lazy."

© Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures The actress stars as Zora Bennett alongside Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend

She also commented on the battle of theaters vs streaming. "I spend a lot of time trying to unlock it. Fellow actors that are also producing think about this too. [Chris] Hemsworth and I talk about it a lot. But people often forget that it's a business. Even creatives forget that it's a business."