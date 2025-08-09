The most 'rewatchable' K-drama you've never seen is still streaming on Netflix

Whether you're a K-drama lover, or you've never plunged yourself headfirst into one before, Netflix has you covered with one of the sweetest, most bingeable, rewatch-worthy picks.

Hello, My Twenties! follows five female college students, who all live together in one shared house called 'Belle Epoque' in Seoul, South Korea.

© Courtesy of Netflix Hello, My Twenties! is an underrated K-drama still on Netflix

Though they start as strangers, they bond over growing pains and old traumas, all while beginning to face the perils of young adult life.

The cosy series, which first aired for two seasons back in 2016, has a cast of incredibly lovable characters, with a heartwarming theme of female friendship at its core.

It falls perfectly in the middle of nostalgia and escapism, and you just can't help but root for the girls as they figure everything out.

Kate Thomas, HELLO!'s Website Editor, is a huge fan of the show, and is overjoyed to see it still on Netflix.

"A friend recommended Hello, My Twenties! and I instantly fell in love with the five mismatched housemates living in a chaotic Seoul flatshare," she says.

© Courtesy of Netflix Hello, My Twenties! aired for two seasons in 2016

"It was my very first K-drama and it brought me right back to my university days."

Kate continued: "I've recently started rewatching it for some light relief and would encourage everyone who enjoys stories about female friendship to give it a try. While it might initially seem too saccharine, the often bizarre tonal shifts and great character development truly keep you guessing."

Viewers are in love with the show

And the reception online isn't too different, with many viewers on social media expressing their admiration for the show.

© Courtesy of Netflix Hello, My Twenties! has a charming and relatable cast of characters

One took to X, writing: "Hello, My Twenties is one of the best dramas I've ever watched, lemme rewatch", while another penned: "Rewatching Hello, My Twenties for the free therapy. I love this show."

I first watched Hello, My Twenties! in my late teens, and I thought it was a touching but breezy drama at the time – but now that I'm going through the same ages and changes as the characters, it really starts to hit different.

It was also my first K-drama, and I'd never seen anything quite like it. Much like with shows such as Lena Dunham's HBO classic Girls or Issa Rae's Insecure, it isn't the same until you've found yourself in the characters' shoes. But once you have, you'll want to blitz right through this. Again, and again, and again.