I'm crying just thinking about the 'devastating' Netflix biopic I watched last night

A new biographical drama has landed on Netflix this week, and it's one that flew under the radar of many in both its cinematic release and during awards season – but, for me, it's one of the best films of the last five years.

The Iron Claw, which had a run in UK cinemas at the beginning of last year, follows the legendary Von Erich wrestling family, as they make history in the incredibly competitive sporting world of the 1980s.

© A24/Shutterstock The Iron Claw is a devastating biopic about the Von Erich family

But, hold your horses – it's not just another straightforward sports drama. If you're familiar with the story of the Von Erich family, you'll know that they've got a complicated history and faced a series of family tragedies, and the film certainly does justice to the true story.

The Iron Claw centres around Kevin (Zac Efron), Kerry (The Bear star Jeremy Allen White), David (Harris Dickinson) and Mike (played by rising star Stanley Simons).

The four brothers live in the shadow of their controlling father, Fritz Von Erich, played by Blue Bloods star Holt McCallany, as he pushes his sons to their limits towards the successful wrestling career he never quite got the chance to have.

Crucially, the film is haunted by the 'Von Erich curse' – early on, Kevin explains that their name and bloodline is cursed, causing tragedy to strike each generation of the family.

© Getty Images for A24 The cast of The Iron Claw at the film's premiere in 2023

It's much more than a tragedy, though: with stellar performances across the board, especially from an undeniably underrated Zac Efron, it's one of the most incredible family dramas I've seen in years.

Viewers reacted strongly to The Iron Claw

Upon release, the film received critical acclaim, and still holds an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the emotional weight of the film especially shocking and impressing audiences.

One viewer took to X, writing: "Just watched The Iron Claw. That's a really sad story. Great performances though! A good watch but damn [sad face emoji]."

© Brian Roedel/A24/Shutterstock The Iron Claw is more about family than wrestling

Another wrote: "Made the mistake of watching The Iron Claw when I'm already emotionally fragile. It's an excellent film, but I feel like I got punched in the throat."

A third viewer kept it more simple: "The Iron Claw. Just all around devastating."

I know it's easy to fear it might be a little too heavy to watch, but, as an avid movie watcher, I can tell you now that you won't find anything as beautiful as the brotherly love in this film anywhere else on Netflix.

The Iron Claw is available to watch on Netflix UK on Saturday 9 August.

