Issa Rae looks incredible in sheer mini dress with must-see detailing

Issa Rae upped the ante this week as she stepped out in a glittering sheer mini dress - and the actress looked breathtaking.

The Insecure actress wore the Maje Renya woven mini dress which was covered in sparkling diamantes whilst attending the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse screening in Atlanta on Thursday.

© Getty Issa teamed the Maje dress with a pair of black heels

Issa teamed the dress with a pair of black strappy heels, wearing her hair in a half-up style which showed off her oversized silver hoop earrings. For her makeup, Issa opted for a pair of fluttering false eyelashes, a glowy highlight on her cheekbones and a clear glossy lip to round off the glam look.

The screening for the new Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, in which Issa stars as Spider-Woman, was hosted by Halo & 2 Chainz at Regal Atlantic Station.

It's not the only new blockbuster movie that you'll find Issa in, as the 38-year-old also has a role in the highly anticipated Barbie movie as 'President Barbie', which is set to be released this July.

Issa took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos to mark the release of the Spider-Man movie. The star wrote: "A dream come true. Across The Spiderverse is in theaters everywhere! It's good as hell and I'm so proud to voice Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman."

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to express their support for Issa's latest leading role.

One follower wrote: "Issa is in Spider-Man & Barbie. How iconic. I LOVE this for you so much! Whilst another wrote: "So proud! Go Issa!"

