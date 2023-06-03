Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Issa Rae looks incredible in sheer mini dress with must-see detailing
Subscribe

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Issa Rae looks incredible in sheer mini dress with must-see detailing

The Spider-Man actress dazzled fans with her glittering look

issa rae purple dress
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer

Issa Rae upped the ante this week as she stepped out in a glittering sheer mini dress - and the actress looked breathtaking. 

The Insecure actress wore the Maje Renya woven mini dress which was covered in sparkling diamantes whilst attending the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse screening in Atlanta on Thursday. 

issa rae in glitter dress at spiderman screening © Getty
Issa teamed the Maje dress with a pair of black heels

Issa teamed the dress with a pair of black strappy heels, wearing her hair in a half-up style which showed off her oversized silver hoop earrings. For her makeup, Issa opted for a pair of fluttering false eyelashes, a glowy highlight on her cheekbones and a clear glossy lip to round off the glam look.

The screening for the new Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, in which Issa stars as Spider-Woman, was hosted by Halo & 2 Chainz at Regal Atlantic Station.

Get the Look

MORE: Jennifer Lopez rocks a sexy white bodysuit & her fave $495 bag to visit Jennifer Garner 

It's not the only new blockbuster movie that you'll find Issa in, as the 38-year-old also has a role in the highly anticipated Barbie movie as 'President Barbie', which is set to be released this July. 

Issa took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos to mark the release of the Spider-Man movie. The star wrote: "A dream come true. Across The Spiderverse is in theaters everywhere! It's good as hell and I'm so proud to voice Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman."

READ: Jennifer Aniston's $13 secret to glossy hair: shoppers give it a whopping 4.8 stars 

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to express their support for Issa's latest leading role. 

DISCOVER: Shania Twain, 57, rocks tiny shorts backstage & fans are divided on her 'fun' new look 

One follower wrote: "Issa is in Spider-Man & Barbie. How iconic. I LOVE this for you so much! Whilst another wrote: "So proud! Go Issa!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Other topics

More Celebrity Style

See more