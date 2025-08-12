Downton Abbey cast reunite to spill 'never-before-told secrets' after 15 years

Calling all Downton Abbey fans! The cast of the hit period franchise will celebrate the third and final film with a new primetime TV special, Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale.

The final chapter, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, arrives in cinemas on September 12. The one-hour telecast, which features conversations between members of the main cast, will air two days before the film's release on Wednesday, September 10, on NBC.

Deputy Online Editor, Sharnaz Shahid, said: "It's a bittersweet feeling to see the Downton Abbey journey come to an end. For so many of us, it provided a ritual with Sunday nights spent eagerly awaiting the latest from the Crawley family. While it's been a decade since the show left our small screens, we've been incredibly fortunate that the franchise was able to spawn three wonderful movies to continue the story."

Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the upcoming TV special.

WATCH: The trailer for Downton Abbey Celebrates the Grand Finale

What to expect from Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale

The one-hour episode will see cast members reunite at The Savoy Hotel in London, where they share "personal memories and never-before-told secrets from the franchise's 15-year journey".

Michelle Dockery in a poster for the final film

Viewers will also be treated to a world exclusive scene from Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale ahead of its cinema release.

Which cast members will appear in the telecast?

Fans can expect to see the likes of Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Elizabeth McGovern and Joanne Froggatt appear in the episode.

They'll be joined by Michael Fox, Paul Giamatti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol and Penelope Wilton as well as production designer Donal Woods, costume designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins and composer John Lunn.

How to watch Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale

The episode will air in the US on Wednesday, September 10, on NBC at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

© Alamy Stock Photo Michelle Dockery and Allen Leech will both appear in the TV special

It's yet to be confirmed whether the special will be broadcast in the UK, but we'd be surprised if it doesn't, given the franchise first began on ITV.

What to expect from Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

The third and final film follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s.

The synopsis reads: "When Mary finds herself at the centre of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace.

© Sky The franchise concludes with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which arrives in cinemas on September 12.

"The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future."

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released in cinemas on Friday, 12 September.