Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery's on-screen sister Laura Carmichael is radiant as her bridesmaid

Downton Abbey actress Michelle Dockery tied the knot with her beau, Jasper Waller-Bridge, at the weekend, and her former co-star was among those who supported the happy couple on their big day.

Laura Carmichael, who played Lady Edith Crawley on the BBC series, the sister of Michelle's character Lady Mary Crawley, was one of the bridesmaids at the ceremony, which took place in Chiswick, West London on Saturday.

In photos released the following day, Laura could be seen wearing one of the sea green gowns worn by members of the wedding party and at one point, held up Michelle's train so it didn't touch the floor.

Michelle, meanwhile, was pictured in a stunning white satin Emilia Wickstead gown, which featured a square neckline and dropped waist, holding hands with her new husband – the brother of Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge – as they left St Nicholas' church.

Jasper wore a blue three-piece suit, and proud sister of the groom Phoebe wore a gorgeous coral suit as she walked arm in arm with her partner Martin McDonagh.

© Click News & Media / SplashNews.com Michelle was supported by her bridesmaids

Downton Abbey's creator Julian Fellowes, 74, was also pictured in attendance, as well as British and Irish acting royalty including James Norton, Lily James, Imelda Staunton, Allen Leech, and Jim Carter.

Other Downton Abbey co-stars at the event included Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville. There might be another family wedding on the horizon, as Phoebe accessorised her look with not only a wide-brimmed boater hat, black neck tie and pointed-toe heels but a stunning piece of jewellery.

© Getty Laura supported her on-screen sister

The screenwriter and actress also wore a sparkling, oval-cut diamond ring on her left ring finger. Phoebe, 38, looked resplendent as she walked hand-in-hand out of the church with her playwright partner Martin, 53.

While she prefers to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, the actress couldn't help but gush over her "genius" other half in a recent interview. "It's really useful being with someone who I think is a genius, it just ups your game," she told Vanity Fair.

© Focus Features/Moviestore/Shutterstock Michelle and Hugh Bonneville in 2022's Downton Abbey: A New Era

"I would always have wanted Martin McDonagh to think of my work as good, whether I was with him or not. I will find out now, either way!" Phoebe and Martin began dating in late 2017, having made their public debut in October of that year.

The English-Irish playwright is no stranger to the limelight as he wrote and directed the acclaimed Oscar-winning film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, as well as Seven Psychopaths and In Bruges.

The TV star, who prefers to keep her relationship private, has not yet confirmed news of an engagement. HELLO! has reached out for comment.

© Getty Fleabag star Phoebe debuted a stunning diamond ring for the big day

Michelle was previous engaged herself, to Irish publicist John Dineen, who sadly died of cancer seven years ago at the age of 34.

After his untimely death, the star said in his eulogy: "I was honoured to know John. To love him and be loved by him. He was my friend, my king, my hero, my everything. We celebrate him, we honor him and we will miss him."