Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery reunites with on-screen sister Laura Carmichael at star-studded event

There was another Downton Abbey reunion this month when Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael came together at the afterparty for The Human Body in London.

Posing for pictures at The Donmar Warehouse on Tuesday, the on-screen sisters appeared to be in great spirits as they mingled with fellow guests.

© Getty Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael at the press night afterparty for The Human Body on Tuesday

Michelle, 42, looked chic as ever with a black shirt and coordinating blazer which she teamed with jeans and a delicate gold necklace. Meanwhile, Laura stunned in a camel coat and pale blue jeans. She added a heart-shaped pendant and shiny brogues.

Michelle portrayed Lady Mary Crawley in hit period drama while Laura took on the role of her younger sister Lady Edith throughout the six series and two spin-off films.

Others in attendance included the likes of Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen as well as Jessica Raine and Tom Goodman-Hill. Their joint sighting comes days after their on-screen father Hugh Bonneville enjoyed another Downton Abbey reunion when he watched Jessica Brown Findlay in a special performance on An Enemy Of The People.

© Getty The stars played on-screen sisters in Downton Abbey

Joined by another co-star, Michael Fox, the 60-year-old - who played the Earl of Grantham in the period drama – looked every inch the proud on-screen dad at the press night.

There's no denying that Michelle and Laura share a close bond, with the latter taking on the role of Michelle's bridesmaid at her wedding to Jasper Waller-Bridge in September. Laura has previously opened up about her close bond relationship with Michelle and their fellow co-stars.

© Getty Hugh Bonneville with Downton Abbey co-star Michael Fox last week

"We are very much in touch," Laura told ES magazine of their friendship in 2026. "There's definitely a feeling of growing up with that lot. We do a lot of WhatsApp and we had a girls' dinner the other day. It's lush."



Michelle also told MailOnline about how they developed an "instant sisterhood" during filming. "Laura and I are both from a family of three sisters," the actress revealed. "She’s the middle and I'm the youngest, so there was kind of an instant sisterhood when we first met."

WATCH: Michelle Dockery discusses relationship with on-screen sister Laura

She added: "We've grown up together in a way. I mean it's been six years. I was 27 when I started the show, and we bonded very, very quickly. and also Laura and I have a lot of fun with the characters.

"I mean we are elated when we read a page and it’s a stand-off between Mary and Edith – it's more fun for us to play… We've always got a bit bored when they’re nice to each other."