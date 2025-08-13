Chicago Fire star bids emotional farewell to show that 'changed my life'

Chicago Fire star Daniel Kyri has written an emotional farewell to the NBC show after shooting his final scenes.

Daniel will leave the series after seven years in the opening episodes of season 14, which will air this fall. His character Darren Ritter joined the show in 2018 with a three-episode arc that turned into him becoming a series regular, and he went on to become an integral part of the show.

"Yesterday, I filmed my last scenes as Ritter & I’m still so amazed that my first-ever TV gig—a role that was originally meant for just three episodes—turned into seven incredible years (SEVEN?!?!! Whatttt???!) and spanned eight seasons of this iconic show," he wrote, alongside a carousel that opened with his official series portrait.

"While I know I may never find another cast and crew as amazing as this one, I intend to carry what I’ve learned from you to every set in the future," he continued thanking the crew and the Wolf Entertainment team who "recognized me & aligned with my intention & vision for the potential of this character".

WATCH: Firehouse 51 defends Ritter against homophobic comments in a scene from Chicago Fire:

Daniel thanked co-stars past and present including Miranda Rae Mayo, Hanako Greensmith, Alberto Rosende and David Eigenberg for their "relentless loyalty, compassion, & love throughout my time on this show" and the "gift" of their friendship.

The post also included a picture of his on-set chair with his name embroidered in red, and it held his turnout coat with the name "Ritter" along the bottom and his hat.

"Chicago Fire changed my life," concluded Daniel. "Bringing Darren Ritter to the screen has transformed & healed me in equal measure. He is a man who embodies empathy, humility, compassion, and unwavering bravery to save lives. His heroism is further fortified by the way he navigates the world—a gay Black firefighter who is proud, fierce, loyal, & whole—a possibility I never got to see onscreen in my childhood but desperately craved.

"I am so humbled & proud to have portrayed you. I’m thrilled that my inner child would have looked at you each week in awe of everything you represent. You made history. Thank you so much, Darren Ritter. And goodbye."

Picture taken by Daniel Kyri of set chair and turnout coat on set of Chicago Fire

His exit was confirmed in April 2025 but earlier in August Daniel shared that he was back on set, posting a selfie with Jocelyn Hudon and Hanako.

"Back! For a limited time only," he wrote, and later reposted more stories from fellow cast members.

© Peter Gordon/NBC Daniel joined as Darren Ritter in 2018

Ritter formed a strong friendship with Blake Gallo and Violet Mikami, as the three characters all joined the NBC show around the same time.

Together they started a brewery business, and supported each other through the highs and lows of life at Firehouse 51.

© Peter Gordon/NBC Daniel as Darren Ritter (L) with Firehouse 51

In 2021 Daniel told HELLO! that fans will get "a little bit more of a glimpse into his relationships" including "the good and the not-so-good, the things that every relationship tends to have to work through".

"For Ritter, personally, my stake is in getting to see more tender moments than we have seen in the past," he added.

But that never came to fruition, with show bosses appearing to not know what to do with Ritter; a romance with a Chicago PD officer occurred off-screen and he was never given the strong storyline that he deserved, especially as the show's first black, queer character.