Viewers hail return of 'addicting' dating show: '20 mins in and already loving it'
Love Is Blind: UK returned to Netflix on Wednesday and follows singletons hoping to find love in the world's most unique dating experiment

Love is Blind hosts Matt and Emma Willis© Netflix
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
We all have our guilty pleasures when it comes to television and alongside soap operas, one of the most common is dating shows.

So, when Love Is Blind: UK returned to our screens, fans were firmly seated for the premiere. Four episodes have been dropped by Netflix and viewers have been devouring them. There is already plenty of drama as the synopsis for the opening episode read: "A new batch of singles enter the pods.

"One pair instantly find a spiritual connection, while someone has reservations about his potential partner's job."

Others tease the potential for love triangles, heartbreak and engagements.

What have fans been saying?

The reaction to Love Is Blind: UK's return has been incredible. One fan enthused: "I NEED MORE OF LOVE IS BLIND GIVE ME ALL THE EPISODES NOW," while a second commented: "Done with Episode 1 of Love is Blind UK S2 and yeah! I am seated for the mess!"

Five cast members of Love Is Blind UK series 2© Netflix
Fans have been loving the show's return

A third added: "This love is blind UK cast is way better than last years – love it," while a fourth noted: "Who do I even talk to about this LOVE IS BLIND IS GREAT."

Other viewers wrote: "Watching the new season of Love Is Blind UK, need more dating show fics so bad …. It's addicting," while another joked: "Less than 20 mins into love is blind uk and already loving it."

What happened to the couples on the first series?

At the end of the series, three couples walked down the aisle with Bobby and Jasmine, Benaiah and Nicole and Steven and Sabrina all saying: 'I do'.

However, Steven and Sabrina have since gone their separate ways. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! last August, Sabrina said there was a "seismic shift" in her relationship with Steven when the cameras stopped rolling as the gym owner stopped "showing up" for her.

Sabrina © Netflix
Steven and Sabrina have now split

"For me, I continued with everything I promised," she told us. I prioritised the relationship, I started my own business so I could work around us and make sure that we didn't go two weeks without seeing each other.

"But I wasn't given the same respect or consideration in return and after a couple of months of me constantly putting the effort in, trying to make the relationship work based on what I believed we were engaging in, I had to just choose myself because he wasn't showing up, he wasn't respecting me, he wasn't respecting my family."

Who is engaged on the new series?

Look away now if you don't want spoilers!

Have you been loving the series?
View post on Instagram
 

But so far, five couples have seemingly founded happiness and are currently engaged. These are Billy and Ashleigh, Kal and Sarover, Kieran and Megan, Jed and Bardha and Javen and Katisha.

Time will tell if it continues to be smooth sailing for these lovebirds, or if they're due to face their own difficulties.

