Emma Willis shows off incredible marble kitchen in £1.7 million mansion she shares with husband Matt

Love is Blind star Emma Willis shares an incredible mansion with her husband, Matt, where they are raising their three beautiful children: Isabelle, 15, Ace, 12, and Trixie, eight.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the mother of three shared a video giving fans a rare glimpse of her stunning marble kitchen. The grey and white marble island sits at the centre of the couple's expansive kitchen.

In the video, Emma looked as glamorous as ever as she answered questions about skincare. Captioning the post, she wrote: "Who knew SPF 50 only gives you 1% more protection than SPF 30?!"

Behind the marble island, the presenter showcased floor-to-ceiling kitchen cupboards painted in a light duck-egg blue. In the centre stands a large stainless-steel fridge with a timetable pinned up by a magnet.

© Instagram Matt and Emma have occasionally shared glimpses of their kitchen

Emma exuded off-duty chic in the candid clip, wearing a white linen shirt and a beaded necklace, her hair swept back into a low bun.

While Emma occasionally shares updates from her home, photos of her children are only posted on very special occasions, and she usually covers their faces to protect their privacy.

Earlier this week, however, Emma opened up about her ultra-private children, and fought back tears as she discussed her husband's relationship with their trio while appearing on Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo's podcast, Newly Weds. You can see the emotional moment in the video below.

LISTEN: Emma Willis sheds a tear during rare comment about three kids

During the conversation, Emma said: "It's tough, but the best kind of tough. The one thing you want to be tough for." Matt added: "I see my kids as the best version of both of us. It's amazing."

To celebrate Matt's recent birthday, Emma shared a rare family photo of the Willis clan while on holiday.

In the sweet photo, the family appears to be wearing abseiling harnesses while standing in front of a natural waterfall.

Matt crouched in front of his children, beaming at the camera, while proud mom Emma cuddled their youngest, Ace. All three of their children had their faces covered with chicken emojis.