Yellowstone star's new serial killer thriller looks seriously scary

Calling all thriller fans! MGM+ is bringing a new thriller to our screens, and it sounds seriously scary.

Starring Yellowstone actress Hassie Harrison and Suicide Squad's Jai Courtney, the film, titled Dangerous Animals, follows the abduction of a free-spirited surfer by a shark-obsessed serial killer.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said: "Even watching the trailer for this gave me goosebumps – but I also couldn’t look away! Dangerous Animals looks like the ultimate shark thriller with a twist – and with the formidable Jai Courtney taking the reins as sly fisherman Bruce, it’s set to have viewers hooked from start to finish."

Before you find out all you need to know about the film, check out the trailer below.

What to expect from Dangerous Animals

The film follows Zephyr, a savvy and free-spirited surfer, who is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat.

© MGM+ Dangerous Animals comes to MGM+ on 12 September

The synopsis continues: "From there, she must figure out how to escape before he carries out a ritualistic feeding to the sharks below."

Australian filmmaker Sean Byrne directs the movie, which premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Meet the cast of Dangerous Animals

Hassie Harrison, who is perhaps best known for playing Laramie in Yellowstone, stars as Zephyr. She's joined by Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad, American Primeval), who plays serial killer Bruce Tucker.

© Variety via Getty Images Hassie Harrison stars in the film

Rounding out the cast are Josh Heuston (Heartbreak High), Rob Carlton (The White Lotus), Ella Newton (Harrow) and Liam Greinke (Latecomers).

How has the film been received?

The movie boasts an impressive 87 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, with one viewer describing it as a "surprisingly awesome summer thriller", while another hailed the film as an "amazing movie", adding: "It had me on edge from beginning until the very end. Exhilarating, hold on to your seats, folks."

© Getty Images Jai Courtney also stars in the film

Meanwhile, the film received a mixed response from critics, with The Guardian awarding two out of five stars, while Empire gave the film three stars, describing it as "stylish and tense".

How to watch Dangerous Animals

Dangerous Animals will premiere on 12 September on MGM+.