Everything you need to know about The End of the F***ing World season two We couldn't be more excited to find out what happened to James and Alyssa

Season one of The End of the F***ing World became a surprise smash hit for Channel 4 and Netflix alike, and it is almost back the much-anticipated season two. Since season two is right around the corner, we have put together everything you need to know about the show, from the cast to the plot. Find out more here…

What is The End of the F***ing World about?

The End of the F***ing World follows two teenagers, James and Alyssa, as they skip school and decide to embark on a life of crime. For Alyssa, it is all about spiting her preoccupied mum and terrible stepdad, while James explains that he is a psychopath and is only running away with Alyssa so that he can eventually murder her. Through the series, the pair begin to grow closer and closer as James begins to finally feel things again, while the police draw closer to tracking them down.

What can we expect from The End of the F***ing World season two?

To keep the maximum impact, Channel 4 has divulged very little information on what to expect from the series. However (and spoiler alert for those who haven't seen season one), the first series ended on a cliffhanger after James ran from the police on the beach, which ended with a single gunshot. In the trailer for season two, Alyssa can be seen trying to help a bleeding James on the beach, seemingly revealing that he was indeed shot. She is also mysteriously wearing a wedding dress, while James is nowhere to be seen. So did James die from his injuries, or is he just in prison?

The official synopsis reads: "After a finale that left viewers reeling, this second series sets the action two years on, with Alyssa (Jessica Barden) still dealing with the fallout of the events from that day on the beach. In this opening scene from series two, we re-join the story two years after those tragic events and meet a new character, Bonnie - a troubled outsider with a mysterious connection to Alyssa." See what you think and watch the trailer here…

Where can I watch The End of the F***ing World?

The End of the F***ing World will be available on Monday 4 November, and will air on Channel 4 at 10pm. It will then land on Netflix on Tuesday, and will of course be available on 4OD. Like the first series, there will be eight episodes in season two so enjoy!

Who is in the cast of The End of the F***ing World?

Naomi Ackie will play the new character, Bonnie, who has a mysterious connection to Alyssa, while Jessica Barden will return as Alyssa. Speaking about bringing the show back, Jessica told Metro: "Living up to expectation is a huge part of having a successful career so I don’t think any of us wanted it to get like in the way of just being in the moment and enjoying the experience. We were aware there was an expectation about it, but if you want to have a successful career that’s something you always want to be present in your work."

There has been no word whether James, played by Alex Lawther, will be returning yet, but we can only hope! Alex is also well known for his roles in Black Mirror and Goodbye Christopher Robin.