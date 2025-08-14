Netflix's 3-part revenge drama 'full of emotion and unexpected twists' is at the top of my watchlist

Calling all thriller lovers! Netflix's three-part revenge drama, which promises to be "full of emotion and unexpected twists", has just shot to the top of my watchlist – and it's coming to screens very soon.

Created by Agustín Martínez, Two Graves follows the disappearance of two teenage girls – an event that shocks their small coastal town and devastates Isabel, the grandmother of one of the missing girls.

Speaking on the new show, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I love a good revenge thriller, and it looks like Netflix is about to drop a corker of one. Promising 'unexpected twists', this emotional-filled thriller about a grandmother's desperate search for the truth sounds like a must-watch."

Keep reading for all the details on this gripping drama, which arrives on Netflix on 29 August.…

WATCH: Two Graves Trailer

What is Two Graves about?

Told over three episodes, the story centres on Isabel, bereft after her granddaughter vanishes, who decides to risk everything to uncover the truth – and seek revenge.

The official synopsis reads: "Two years after the disappearance of Verónica and Marta, two 16-year-old friends, the investigation is declared closed due to lack of evidence and suspects.

© JORGE FUEMBUENA/NETFLIX Zoe Arnao as Marta and Nadia Vilaplana as Veronica

"The grandmother of one of the two girls, Isabel (Kiti Mánver), who has nothing to lose, decides to carry out an investigation beyond the law.

"Isabel will do whatever it takes to uncover the truth about what happened that night and what begins as the search for a culprit, soon becomes a story of revenge."

Who stars in Two Graves?

Kiti Mánver (Broken Embraces, Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) leads the cast as hardy grandmother Isabel.

© JORGE FUEMBUENA/NETFLIX Kiti Manver as Isabel and Carlos Scholz as BeltrÃ¡n

She's joined by Álvaro Morte (The Wheel of Time) as Rafael and Hovik Keuchkerian (Assassin's Creed, Anna) as Antonio.

Additional cast members include Nadia Vilaplana (Viaje de fin de curso: Mallorca, La vida breve), Joan Solé (Todos los nombres de Dios, Nos vemos en otra vida), Zoe Arnao (Las niñas, Apagón), Nonna Cardoner (Camino a la libertad, Benvinguts a la familia), Carlos Scholz (Vírgenes, La vida breve) and Salva Reina (Legado, El 47).

© JORGE FUEMBUENA/NETFLIX Alvaro Morte as Rafael and Kiti Manver as Isabel

What has the creator said?

In a statement released to Netflix, creator Agustín Martínez said: "Two Graves is a revenge story led by a character rarely seen at the heart of fiction, someone who could only find her place on a platform like Netflix: a grandmother willing to do whatever it takes to seek justice for the loss of her granddaughter.

"A thriller full of emotion and unexpected twists, brought to life by Kiti Mánver, Álvaro Morte and Hovik Keuchkerian, characters I truly enjoyed writing."