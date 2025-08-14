Viewers dub Claire Danes's 8-episode thriller 'the perfect binge' – and it's not even out yet

Netflix just dropped a dramatic first look at its upcoming eight-part mystery thriller – and viewers are already hailing it "the perfect binge" before it's even hit screens.

From the creators of Homeland and starring Claire Danes, The Beast in Me follows a quiet author who finds a new subject to write about: her mysterious neighbour, who just so happened to be the prime suspect in a disappearance case.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I’m so excited for this one. Not only does the show reunite actress Claire Danes with showrunner Howard Gordon, who worked together on Homeland, but Matthew Rhys is set to co-star alongside Claire – what an incredible duo!"

Intrigued? Here's everything you need to know about the new show…

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 What is The Beast in Me about? The story follows successful writer Aggie Wiggs, played by Claire Danes, who has become withdrawn from her usual life. The official synopsis continues: "Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. "But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Sheldon, a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance.

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 "At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly."

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 What have viewers said about the first look? Reacting to the first look, which was released by Netflix on 13 August, TV viewers took to social media to share their excitement. "This sounds like the perfect binge for a cold November night," said one person, while another added: "Looks like November 13 is officially 'cancel all plans' day." Meanwhile, a third person penned: "Secrets, suspense and stellar cast, this series is already giving chills before it even drops."

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 Who stars in The Beast in Me? Claire Danes (Homeland, Romeo + Juliet) leads the exciting thriller as author Aggie Wiggs, while Matthew Rhys becomes the subject of her novel, real estate mogul Nile Jarvis.

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 Supporting the two leads are Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect, The Hunting Wives) as Nina, Nile’s wife, Natalie Morales (No Hard Feelings, My Dead Friend Zoe) as Shelley, Aggie’s ex-wife and David Lyons (Truth Be Told, She Rides Shotgun, Seven Seconds, ER, Eat Pray Love) as FBI agent Brian Abbott.



© Chris Saunders/Netflix Â© 2024 Other names include Tim Guinee (Horizon: An American Saga, The Staircase, Homeland), Hettienne Park (Black Rabbit, The Last of Us, Don't Look Up, The Outsider), Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul, Mudbound, Breaking Bad), Deirdre O’Connell (The Penguin, Eddington) and Aleyse Shannon (Beauty, Leverage: Redemption).

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 Rounding out the cast are Will Brill (Fellow Travelers, The OA), Kate Burton (Grey’s Anatomy, Inventing Anna, Scandal, Dumb Money), Bill Irwin (The Dropout, Legion, Law and Order: SVU), Amir Arison (Sinking Spring, The Blacklist, The Dropout) and Julie Ann Emery (Better Call Saul).

The Beast in Me is set to hit Netflix on 13 November.