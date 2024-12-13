Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Halle Berry's 'phenomenal' new career move at 58
Subscribe
Halle Berry's 'phenomenal' new career move at 58
Digital Cover health-and-fitness© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Halle Berry's 'phenomenal' new career move at 58

James Bond star Halle Berry has pivoted her career as she approaches 60

Donna Francis
Contributing Editor US
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Halle Berry, 58, has one of the most impressive careers in Hollywood, but her latest pivot takes her away from move sets, with the James Bond star tackling perimenopausal taboos rather than tricky stunts, with the launch of her new masterclass - The Magic of Menopause

Alongside America's leading women's healthcare experts including psychiatrist, author and award-winning content creator, Dr. Judith Joseph, and NY Times best-selling author and OB/GYN, Dr. Jen Gunter, the honest and open course of nine online sessions is an intimate way of educating and empowering women through perimenopause. 

As well as sharing insights from her own experience, the former Bond Girl offers great practical advice to help women thrive during midlife. 

Halle Berry smiling in a gold necklace© Kristina Bumphrey
Halle Berry hopes to support women in midlife

Fans have been lapping up Halle's new project, calling it "phenomenal," "amazing," and "fantastic," on social media. We couldn't agree more. Halle sharing her story is a breath of fresh air in a world that often shies away from discussing menopause. But Halle's not the only celebrity sharing their vulnerabilities during this phase of life. 

From Courtney Cox to Drew Barrymore, Hollywood stars are opening up about their perimenopausal journeys and sharing hacks that can make all the difference. Read on for three of their most inspiring perimenopause life lessons...

Drew Barrymore: Be open and share symptoms with friends 

Down-to-earth Drew is known for relying on self-care and great beauty products to maintain her great skin© CBS Photo Archive
Drew Barrymore is vocal about perimenopause

The actress and talk show host, 49, experienced her first hot flash during an interview with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. 

"I'm so hot, I think I'm having one of my first perimenopause hot flashes," she shared whilst hosting The Drew Barrymore Show. And instead of panicking and feeling vulnerable, Drew opened up and shared the experience with her guests with grace and humor. "Oh I feel so honored," Jennifer Aniston quipped.

DISCOVER: Celebrities in perimenopause: Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow and Michelle Obama share their symptoms 

Courtney Cox: Laugh your way through the symptoms

Courtney Cox inspires women to see the funny side of perimenopause © FilmMagic
Courtney Cox inspires women to see the funny side of perimenopause

Courtney Cox, 60, is not afraid to laugh at the absurdity of some of the perimenopausal symptoms many women experience, and her candid and humorous take on the subject endeared her to millions on Instagram. 

The actress posted a funny and wry take on the "joys" of menopause in a shot-for-shot remake of her 1980s Tampax commercial. Watch below...

View post on Instagram
 

The Friends actress sarcastically quipped about the nasty perimenopausal symptoms millions of women experience every day, in between takes of her chatting through the "joys" of periods from the original commercial.  

Courtney’s message is clear: sometimes perimenopause can be so testing, that you've got no choice but to laugh!

READ: Celebrities embracing hormone therapy for perimenopause 

Salma Hayek: Don't let menopause signal the end 

Salma Hayek wants to change the stigma of menopause in Hollywood © Getty Images
Salma Hayek wants to change the stigma of menopause in Hollywood

In a Facebook video with Jada Pinkett-Smith, the actress, 58 recalled a story about the time that she was about to star in a new action movie, and she had to convince the filmmakers that her character should be a menopausal woman in her 50s. 

Their initial response was: "Do we have to say the word…?" But Salma ended up getting the role, which she felt was a huge step forward for acknowledging that menopause and women over 40 exist.

"There's no expiration dates for women. That has to go. Because you can kick ass at any age. You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved for who we are, at the place that we are."

Love midlife? Join Second Act today!

blonde woman in a pink jumper holding her head
Say HELLO! to your Second Act

HELLO! originally launched its Second Act hub to reframe midlife and beyond as a celebratory, exciting new chapter full of endless possibilities. From inspirational tales of women who refuse to fade into the background,  to valuable advice on navigating relationships, finances and health issues  – we've featured them all. And such has been the overwhelmingly positive response from readers, we are now turning the hub into a FULL and FREE community where women like you can come together to shape something truly inspiring.

The cornerstones of the community will be two brand new newsletters. One monthly and one weekly. We are really excited about the monthly newsletter which will be themed and written by one of our roster of leading Second Act voices, including our editor at large, Rosie Green. The content will be reserved exclusively for Second Act subscribers.

We are also launching a monthly mentoring series, in the form of a five-minute video sent directly to your inbox featuring financial professionals, hormone specialists, life coaches and more. Again, it will be reserved exclusively for subscribers.

Below we have listed the inaugural benefits, and more will be added as we grow and shape the community. If you wish to help us shape our community, please take part in our one-slide survey here.

Member benefits

  • Monthly newsletter written by one of our Second Act experts 
  • Weekly newsletter curating the best of our online Second Act articles
  • Monthly mentoring videos
  • Ask the expert
  • Competitions
  • Lots of exciting benefits to come...

Sign up to HELLO!'s Second Act newsletter today. This community is as much yours as it ours!

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more

Read More