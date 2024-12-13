Halle Berry's 'phenomenal' new career move at 58

Halle Berry, 58, has one of the most impressive careers in Hollywood, but her latest pivot takes her away from move sets, with the James Bond star tackling perimenopausal taboos rather than tricky stunts, with the launch of her new masterclass - The Magic of Menopause.

Alongside America's leading women's healthcare experts including psychiatrist, author and award-winning content creator, Dr. Judith Joseph, and NY Times best-selling author and OB/GYN, Dr. Jen Gunter, the honest and open course of nine online sessions is an intimate way of educating and empowering women through perimenopause.

As well as sharing insights from her own experience, the former Bond Girl offers great practical advice to help women thrive during midlife.

© Kristina Bumphrey Halle Berry hopes to support women in midlife

Fans have been lapping up Halle's new project, calling it "phenomenal," "amazing," and "fantastic," on social media. We couldn't agree more. Halle sharing her story is a breath of fresh air in a world that often shies away from discussing menopause. But Halle's not the only celebrity sharing their vulnerabilities during this phase of life.

From Courtney Cox to Drew Barrymore, Hollywood stars are opening up about their perimenopausal journeys and sharing hacks that can make all the difference. Read on for three of their most inspiring perimenopause life lessons...

Drew Barrymore: Be open and share symptoms with friends

© CBS Photo Archive Drew Barrymore is vocal about perimenopause

The actress and talk show host, 49, experienced her first hot flash during an interview with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

"I'm so hot, I think I'm having one of my first perimenopause hot flashes," she shared whilst hosting The Drew Barrymore Show. And instead of panicking and feeling vulnerable, Drew opened up and shared the experience with her guests with grace and humor. "Oh I feel so honored," Jennifer Aniston quipped.

Courtney Cox: Laugh your way through the symptoms

© FilmMagic Courtney Cox inspires women to see the funny side of perimenopause

Courtney Cox, 60, is not afraid to laugh at the absurdity of some of the perimenopausal symptoms many women experience, and her candid and humorous take on the subject endeared her to millions on Instagram.

The actress posted a funny and wry take on the "joys" of menopause in a shot-for-shot remake of her 1980s Tampax commercial. Watch below...

The Friends actress sarcastically quipped about the nasty perimenopausal symptoms millions of women experience every day, in between takes of her chatting through the "joys" of periods from the original commercial.

Courtney’s message is clear: sometimes perimenopause can be so testing, that you've got no choice but to laugh!

Salma Hayek: Don't let menopause signal the end

© Getty Images Salma Hayek wants to change the stigma of menopause in Hollywood

In a Facebook video with Jada Pinkett-Smith, the actress, 58 recalled a story about the time that she was about to star in a new action movie, and she had to convince the filmmakers that her character should be a menopausal woman in her 50s.

Their initial response was: "Do we have to say the word…?" But Salma ended up getting the role, which she felt was a huge step forward for acknowledging that menopause and women over 40 exist.

"There's no expiration dates for women. That has to go. Because you can kick ass at any age. You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved for who we are, at the place that we are."