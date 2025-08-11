Today's Dylan Dreyer set to make big change at NYC family home following separation

Dylan Dreyer is balancing running a home while co-parenting three young sons, all while working on a busy daytime show - but she's not just stopping there!

The Today star is always wanting to make a difference, and is set to make a big change for the better in her household.

The NBC star is consciously considering what she purchases, and wants to go plastic-free in the near future.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer is making a big change at her family home

During a shopping segment on Today, the anchors were shown a 12-piece dish set. Dylan was a big fan of the product, saying: "I'm trying to go plastic-free in my house."

The hands-on mom is likely teaching her three sons about protecting the planet too. She shares Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and three-year-old Rusty with ex-husband Brian Fichera.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Dylan Dreyer's family

The couple have remained the best of friends since deciding to separate following 12 years of marriage.

They have been spending time together as a family on special occasions as they get used to their new normal, most recently on Dylan's birthday at the start of August.

Dylan revealed she was trying to get rid of all plastic in her household

Dylan announced her separation on her Instagram at the start of July. It read: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between.

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer separated from husband Brian Fichera earlier in 2024

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."

Dylan and Brian met in Boston while both working for NBC, and got married in 2012. They often shared snippets of their family life on social media, and admitted back in 2022 that they usually kept in touch via text message during the week as a result of their busy schedules.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian have remained good friends

Earlier in the year, they put their New York condo on the market, but it has since been unlisted. The couple bought the Manhattan condo in 2016 after selling their Upper West Side co-op.

Dylan and Brian moved into the apartment that featured two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a few months before they welcomed Calvin, the first child.

They have been spending more and more time at their vacation home just outside of New York, although have not revealed their plans for their future living arrangements post split. It's likely that they will both continue to have a base in Manhattan, so that they are both close to their work at NBC.