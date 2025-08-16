Marvel star's 'sleeper hit' quietly drops on Netflix – and it's soaring in the charts

Netflix has quietly added In the Lost Lands to the UK's library, five months after it landed on the American version of the streaming giant. Fans have clearly been loving the movie, as it's soared to the second place in the platform's charts.

The film, which was based on George R. R. Martin's short story of the same name, stars Marvel's Dave Bautista, known for his role as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy film series, and Resident Evil's Milla Jovovich.

Dave plays Boyce, a drifter living on his own in the dystopian future, while Milla plays witch Gray Alys, who at the beginning of the film is due to be executed.

A synopsis for the film reads: "A queen sends the powerful and feared sorceress Gray Alys to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands in search of a magical power, where the sorceress and her guide, the drifter Boyce, must outwit and outfight man and demon."

Fan reaction

Although the film bombed with critics, fans have been sharing their love for the fantasy film, as one penned: "Please do not let the scores from the critics change your mind on this movie. It's really good and it does justice to the story. And don't let the CGI prevent you from watching it, the story is all that matters, and it is an amazing story.

"Twists and turns here and there, amazing performances, and a beautiful soundtrack. I feel this could be a sleeper hit, or a cult classic, but it's so much better when you're in the movie theatre. 5/5, I hope they continue this universe."

© Netflix Milla plays a witch scheduled for execution

A second said: "Honestly, I was not expecting this to be a good movie. But if you're an 80s horror movie buff, this is your movie, don't read into it beforehand, just watch it. I am pleasantly surprised how it turned out. It felt weird in a post apocalypse setting, but wow.

"A new twist on what I love about this topic. I won't tell you more, so watch it and trust me. It's worth it to watch this for sure. I couldn't be happier. Especially with the cast, a near perfect rendition of a genre I didn't even expect."

© Netflix Fans of the fantasy genre have been hailing the movie

And a third wrote: "Not sure why people are so darn critical about every tiny thing these days. Sometimes a movie can just be enjoyed for what it is. A good action adventure. Sure there were some silly parts that felt a little forced. But this movie will do what it's supposed to; take you on a fairly unique adventure and keep you entertained. Fun stuff."

Cast

Dave and Milla are joined in the film by Arly Jover (Blade), who plays The Enforcer, an official charged with carrying out the execution of Gray Alys.

© Netflix The film has attracted several incredible actors

Also along for the ride are West End actress Amara Okereke, Deirdre Mullins (Man Down), Ian Hanmore (Games of Thrones) and child actress Caoilinn Springall, who made her acting debut in George Clooney's The Midnight Sky.