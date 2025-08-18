Channel 4's 'dark' 8-part crime drama is the ultimate 30-minute episode binge

A dark new crime drama is now streaming on Channel 4 – and for those who love a quick 30-minute binge-watch, this series could be perfect for you.

Titled Hellground, the German thriller is set in a quaint village, where the arrival of a charming young village doctor coincides with a series of mysterious deaths.

The show, which first aired in Germany back in 2022, joins Channel 4's Walter Presents collection, which consists of a range of award-winning foreign-language dramas hand-picked by Italian TV producer Walter Iuzzolino.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said: "Hellground is the perfect watch if you want a 30-minute hit of angsty, gritty drama. The fact that it’s been picked for Channel 4’s collection of top international dramas, Walter Presents, proves it’s well worth your time."

Keep reading to find out more.

© SWR/Maria Wiesler What is Hellground about? The series, which Channel 4 describes as a "dark" thriller, is set in the small, tight-knit village of Black Forest, where a string of mysterious deaths catches the attention of local police officer Tanja. The full synopsis reads: "Welcome to Hellground, where country doctors aren't heroes, they're suspects. In this eerie Black Forest village, a routine house call can have deadly consequences, and a police investigation threatens to unravel the entire community. "When a string of mysterious deaths strikes the peaceful town, local officer Tanja is the only one who senses something sinister beneath the surface. Battling silence and suspicion, she begins to dig and all clues lead to the charming young village doctor, Fabian, whose healing hands may be hiding deadly secrets."

© SWR/Studio Zentral What have viewers said about the show? The series has been praised as a "great" and "entertaining" watch by viewers online. One person penned: "A highly successful German thriller series with fantastic acting, great dialogue, plot, and a great score. Definitely recommended if you like a bit of off-the-wall action," while another added: "It starts off a bit slow, but develops into a blast. I found it very entertaining." A third fan remarked, "I'm watching it for the second time now. Really, the best German series."

© SWR/Studio Zentral/Maria Wiesler Who stars in Hellground? The series features a cast of German talent, including Lou Strenger (Tanja Hartholz) and August Wittgenstein (Dr Fabian Lambert). They're joined by Nicki von Tempelhoff as Josef Hartholz, Andreas Anke as Werner Freischütz, Ulrike Tscharre as Moni Freischütz, Jakob Gessner as Max Freischütz and Heiner Lauterbach as Dr Hajo Armbruster.