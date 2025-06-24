Landman's Ali Larter sizzles in string bikini as she reveals secrets to 'best' body at 49

Ali Larter opened up to her fans this week when she detailed how she prepped for a bikini scene and shared a photo of the results.

The Landman star took to Instagram with a selfie in which she wore a tiny, red, string bikini. She looked toned and tanned in the snap taken from inside her trailer on set.

Ali, 49, wrote a lengthy post to accompany the image that began: "For all my ladies out there that work hard to be their best everyday. Let’s hear how you do it?"

She continued: "I had to shoot a bikini scene for my show last week. Playing a character that is so comfortable in her body drives me. So here’s how I prep and what I eat for a day on set."

Daily regime

© Instagram Ali showed off her fit physique

Ali said she makes sure she's in bed by 11pm. She takes "magnesium and gaba," and her wakeup call is 5:30am. "Celery juice and coffee and hit the gym by 6," she explained. "I do a 30 minute intervals run and 10 minutes of core. Shower, dunk my face in ice water, slather with oil cause of my spray tan. Leave for work at 7am. Go through the works and blend out my tan."

By then, she's ready for second caffeine fix. "Another coffee," Ali added. "Lemon water, eggs and turkey bacon."

Ali then takes 10 minutes to focus on deep breathing , which she says is "to break down the BS I tell myself and redirect my energy to a calm, confident, and creative state while I look over my material."

© Getty Images Ali is radiant at 49

She concluded: "And then go walk the walk! Let me know how you build your self up to look and feel your best. Xo"

Her post was met with strings of on-fire emojis from fans who said she looked "incredible."

'Juice, gym, steam, cream'

She maintains her glow with hydrating products and ice plunges

Ali previously opened up about her wellness regime when she told Page Six: “My new thing, it goes: juice, gym, steam, cream.

“For me, I have to steam or go for a run in the morning to get my blood pumping, and it’s always tons of hydration,” she added.

Ali stays in shape by running three days a week for four or five miles. She's invested in her strength training too which she does on the other two or three days.

© Getty Images Ali with her husband

The mom-of-two also maintains her glowing complexion with a hydrating beauty regime. She favors products such as La Mer's Crème de la Mer and Weleda Skin Food, but she also has a free hack she swears by.

"I ice my face. I ice plunge it and it makes you feel better and it tightens your skin,” Ali shared.

Ali stars in Landman alongside Jon Hamm, Demi Moore and Billy Bob Thornton. Season 2 is currently filming.