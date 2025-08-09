Twisty 8-part suburban thriller based on bestselling novel is going on my watchlist

It's been a brilliant year for thriller shows. Fans of the genre have been treated to some seriously binge-worthy series, from the Eddie Redmayne-starring spy epic, The Day of the Jackal, to Disney+'s political thriller Paradise and the gritty detective show, Dept. Q.

But if, like me, you've already binge-watched all of those, you might be on the hunt for your next gripping thriller. Luckily, there's a new series coming to our screens very soon, and it's definitely going on my watchlist. Not only is the cast amazing, but the eight-parter is based on a bestselling novel about a mother whose young son goes missing from a playdate.

If you liked Disney+'s The Stolen Girl, about a young girl who is abducted while at a school friend's house, then you'll like the sound of All Her Fault, which soon arrives on Sky and NOW.

Keep reading for all the details.

WATCH: If you watched The Stolen Girl, you'll like the sound of All Her Fault

What is All Her Fault about?

Every parent's worst nightmare is made a reality for mother Marissa Irvine in All Her Fault, which is based on author Andrea Mara's twisty, bestselling novel of the same name.

© Mike Marsland Sarah Snook leads the cast of the upcoming thriller

When Marissa turns up to collect her son, Milo, from a playdate with a new friend, she is horrified to discover the woman who answers the door is someone she doesn't recognise, and claims to have never heard of Milo.

The synopsis continues: "As news of the disappearance ripples through the affluent community, time is of the essence to find Milo and an unexpected suspect is named – but as people become eager to find someone to blame, rumours and gossip about all the women involved start to grow.

© Getty Dakota Fanning also stars in the show

"Only one of them could have taken Milo – but might they all be at fault?"

The show is created by Megan Gallagher, who is known for her work on the gripping BBC thriller Wolf and Apple TV+'s Suspicion.

Meet the cast of All Her Fault

Sarah Snook (Succession, The Dressmaker) takes on the starring role of Marissa Irvine.

She's joined by Dakota Fanning (Ripley, The Equalizer 3) as Jenny, Jake Lacy (Apples Never Fall, The White Lotus) as Peter, Sophia Lillis (It, I Am Not Okay with This) as Carrie, Michael Peña (Unstoppable, Ant-Man) as Detective McConville, Abby Elliott (The Bear, Saturday Night Live) as Lia and Daniel Monks (Ricky Stanicky, Kaos) as Colin.

© Alison Cohen Rosa Thomas Cocquerel [pictured in The Gilded Age] will also star

Rounding out the cast are Thomas Cocquerel (The Gilded Age, Safe Home), Jay Ellis (Freaky Tales, Insecure, Top Gun: Maverick), Duke McCloud (Kinda Pregnant) and Kartiah Vergara (Ticket to Paradise, Dora the Explorer: The Lost City of Gold).

When will All Her Fault be released?

The eight-part series is coming to Sky Atlantic & streaming service NOW this autumn.