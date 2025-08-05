Ozzy Osbourne's secret home that fans didn't know about

When news of Ozzy Osbourne's death spread, fans flocked to his childhood home in Aston, Birmingham to pay their respects, but there is another lesser-known property that was part of the Black Sabbath singer's history.

While he spent his childhood at 14 Lodge Road, his first ever home was, in fact, 5 Swains Grove in Kingstanding, 4.5 miles away from the iconic Lodge Road property, BirminghamLive, has revealed.

Childhood memories

Speaking to the BBC about his "poor" upbringing, Ozzy admitted it was a "first up, best fed" situation when he resided at Lodge Road. And he even confessed that he dreams about being back inside the home where he was raised. "The weirdest thing, I have dreams, and I can be chased by herds of elephants or whatever and I open the door and I'm in Lodge Road again."

© Alamy Stock Photo 14 Lodge Road, Aston, Birmingham - the terraced house and childhood home of legendary heavy metal icon, Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne

Los Angeles home

© Photo: Instagram Sharon and Ozzy's Hancock Park home

While he may have had Birmingham roots, Ozzy spent 20 years of his life living in Los Angeles, known as the City of Angels, in a mansion in Hancock Park.

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne distraught as she's comforted by her children at Ozzy's funeral procession

The couple had put the jaw-dropping property on the market as they were in the middle of relocating back to the UK at the time of Ozzy's death.

This beloved home, with eight bedrooms as well as eight bathrooms, featured heavily on Sharon's social media channels, including its home gym, mammoth American-style kitchen-diner and luxury master bedroom.

UK property

Heartbreakingly, the couple had their UK mansion converted specifically for Ozzy's health, and yet he was unable to live there full time before his death. The modifications included a rehab wing and a nurse's accommodation.

The couple had been set to move back into the residence years prior, but the big relocation kept being delayed due to Ozzy's poor health.

Ozzy's Buckinghamshire home

"It just seems that every time we're set to go, something happens with Ozzy's health," Sharon said on their podcast at the time.

It is unknown where Sharon will choose to live now she no longer has her Prince of Darkness by her side, but her children remain living in the US, and her son Jack originally expressed concerns about his mom and dad moving so far away from family.

© Getty Images Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne lived in the US for 20 years

When the relocation was up in the air, he said: "I don’t think it's going to happen, Piers. I'm being honest, I don't see it happening. I’m the only one in the family who thinks it’s a terrible idea… They are going to be thousands of miles away from me, Kelly, all the grandkids. I’m like, 'What are you guys going to do all day? Just like wander around the house?'"

Ozzy – who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 – managed to perform a final farewell show just two weeks before his sad death.