Exclusive: Sandra Bullock spotted 'in action' filming Practical Magic 2 in undercover pictures

Sandra Bullock is one of Hollywood's best-loved actresses, and we all squealed with delight when we heard the news that the glamazon is coming back to the silver screen, starring in the sequel to the 1998 cult classic Practical Magic, alongside Nicole Kidman.

The 61-year-old was spotted on the streets of London on Monday afternoon, filming for the sure-fire blockbuster hit.

Journalist and stylist Scott Da Silva-Wells witnessed the incredible moment right by his front door and quickly filmed the action taking place. In the video, the beautiful actress can be seen rocking a long navy coat, ballet pumps, a glam tote bag, and her trademark mermaid hair billowing behind her as she waved at onlookers in between takes.

The short video generated a huge viral moment on social media, with Scott's content reaching over 200,000 views.

Scott exclusively told HELLO!: "It was a pinch me moment to see THE Sandra Bullock, and of course Dianne Weist, outside my door on a Monday morning. It was amazing to see her in action, and she even greeted some fans who were standing by her trailer with a big smile and a wave."

© @scottayyy The iconic actress was spotted looking glam as she filmed

Musing over the long-awaited sequel, he added: "I cannot wait for Practical Magic 2 - the first is such a cult classic with a brilliant cast, that the second can’t fail with both Sandra and Nicole coming back."

Sandra returns from her acting 'break'

In 2022, the Oscar-winning actress announced her decision to take a break from the movie business to devote more time to her family.

© WireImage Sandra took a break from acting in 2022

Two years later, in 2024, the mother of two and co-star Nicole Kidman confirmed that Practical Magic 2 was in development.

© @nicolekidman Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock pose on the set of the new movie

The team behind the film revealed: "Twenty-five years ago, Sally, Gillian, Aunt Jet, and Aunt Franny flew off the pages of Alice Hoffman's beloved novel and into theaters around the world, and we are thrilled to bring the Owens family back to the big screen.

© Getty Images Sandra will once again play Sally Owens

The enduring affection for these characters has been our inspiration to deliver the next installment in the Owens' story to new fans, and those who've been with us since the beginning."