Nicole Kidman has fans 'screaming' with long-awaited news – watch video

Nicole Kidman caused a huge stir when she shared some long-awaited news on Friday that left her fans "screaming".

The 58-year-old took to Instagram to share a video that featured a very special guest – Sandra Bullock.

Practical Magic 2

The heartwarming clip was in aid of the duo reuniting for their first day of filming the Practical Magic sequel.

"The witches are back," she penned. "Owens sisters' first day on set! #PracticalMagic."

© Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo Sandra and Nicole in 1998's Practical Magic

The video showed Nicole and Sandra in costume as their characters, Gillian and Sally Owens. The duo is sharing a sweet embrace while Sandra can be heard telling Nicole: "Turns out, we have a lot of work to do."

Nicole's fans couldn't contain their excitement, with one commenting: "AAAAAAAA. I SCREAMED! What a fantasy. I can't wait to see this."

© Moviestore/Shutterstock Nicole will reprise her role as Gillian Owens in Practical Magic 2

A second said: "OMG! They're back! I can't wait to watch this." A third added: "THIS FEELS LIKE CHRISTMASSSS STAWPP THIS IS BEST PRESENT IVE GOT."

Practical Magic 2 will be directed by Susanne Bier, and Nicole said the trio working together is "the perfect triangle" as Susanne has worked with both actresses in the past.

© Getty Images Sandra will once again play Sally Owens

"Sandy's worked with her, too, so the two of us were like, well, this is the perfect triangle because we all know each other so well and so to be able to work together on something that is fun and witchy," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

© Getty Images Nicole and Sandra have begun filming Practical Magic 2

The original 1998 fantasy comedy starred Nicole and Sandra playing sisters who have descended from a long line of witches plagued with a family curse that kills the men they fall in love with.

The sequel will see the return of Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing, who play the sisters' aunts, as well as new additions Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod.