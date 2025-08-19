Fans of iconic Channel 4 show share hopes for return after stars reunite

The Inbetweeners stars Joe Thomas and James Buckley sent fans into overdrive when they reunited for a photoshoot this week and teased a new project in the works.

The duo, who played Simon Cooper and Jay Cartwright in respectively, were seen in a variety of outfits as they prepared for their new project. One saw Joe in a blue top and jeans, while James wore a striped shirt, and another featured the actor wearing a snazzy white top. "Working on something … @itsjoethomas," James teased in the caption.

Fans shared their hopes that this was heralding the return of the beloved Channel 4 show, which was originally set in a school's sixth form. While many posted GIFs of the show's most iconic moments, one said: "We need an Inbetweeners reunion. Set 10/15 years later. Jay gets married and carnage ensues. American Pie reunion showed that it can be done well."

A second demanded: "Please do Inbetweeners with the 4 of you grown up," and a third wrote: "Inbetweeners but it's mid-life crisis time, Jay, Simon and Neil all have kids and some are married / divorced and Simon is somehow an absolute stud with the ladies and is single rich and free."

HELLO!'s Acting TV and Film Editor, Nicky Morris, noted: "The Inbetweeners is one of Britain's most treasured sitcoms. Undoubtedly one of the most successful comedies of the 21st century, the show about a group of suburban school friends amassed a legion of dedicated fans after its debut on E4 in 2008.

"The authentic chemistry between the four lead stars was simply perfect and there's no doubt that fans would love to see the actors team up again."

What was The Inbetweeners about?

Airing between 2008 and 2010, the sitcom followed the misadventures of Simon Cooper, Jay Cartwright, Will McKenzie (Simon Bird) and Neil Sutherland (Blake Harrison) at the fictional Rudge Park Comprehensive.

Aimed at a teen audience, the series dealt with issues such as masculinity, sexuality, male bonding and lad culture and many of its scenes and phrases entered popular lexicon, including the teasing 'fwiend'.

© Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock The series starred Simon Bird, Blake Harrison, Joe Thomas and James Buckley

Although the series didn't immediately hit critical success, it soon became incredibly popular, scooping a total of 13 awards and a further 14 nominations.

The series also led to two movies and a reunion special filmed in 2019. However, the latter ended up being negatively received, leading to an apology from the show's Joe Thomas.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Reception to the series was initially mixed, but it has since become a beloved sitcom

The series also helped launch the career of Emily Atack, who played a popular girl who briefly had a relationship with Will, and also featured Greg Davies as Mr Phil Gilbert, the head of the school's sixth form.

© Shutterstock Simon Bird As main character Will McKenzie, Simon featured in many of the show's plots, which often left his character in unfortunate situations. Since appearing in the show, Simon has had lead roles in Friday Night Dinners, Sandylands and Everyone Else Burns.



© David Fisher/Shutterstock Joe Thomas Simon Cooper's on-off relationship with 'Queen Bee' Carli D'Amato provided plenty of the show's funnier and heartwarming moments. Joe has since appeared in Fresh Meat and White Gold.



© Ken McKay/Shutterstock James Buckley James is unrecognisable with Jay Cartwright's blonde mop nowadays. The star played the sex-obsessed teen in the series before going on to star in Doctor Who, Finders Keepers and White Gold, alongside co-star Joe.

