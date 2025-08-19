Beloved GMA host announces exciting new show away from ABC morning program

Lara Spencer may be best recognized as one of the longtime anchors of ABC News' Good Morning America, but for fans of her exploits on the road, she's also a staple of the home and lifestyle space.

The popular TV personality, 56, has long been associated with her love for antique shopping, flea market digging and flipping, having hosted Antiques Roadshow in 2004 and 2005, plus its spin-off.

Lara Spencer has a brand new home decor show in production

Her longest stint in the space came from 2012-19, when she hosted Flea Market Flip on both HGTV and the Great American Country channel. While the show ended prematurely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a new one is currently in the works.

Lara excitedly took to her social media page to share the news with her followers, posting a collection of recent finds from her booth at Fairfield County Antique & Design.

"Flea Market Flip was the name of my show and it's also what I have been doing for years in real life just like my mom before me," she penned in the caption beside her post. "Finding and refreshing wonderful pieces that are unique and tell a story......"

"NOW we're taking it to the next level with a very fun new show that is about to go into PRODUCTION!!!!! (Can you tell I am excited??!)," she gushed. "More pictures and details to come. In the meantime, enjoy these pics of treasures rescued and reimagined at our booth at Fairfield County Antique & Design."

The Good Morning America anchor has a knack for interior design, which she's passed on to her kids as well

Thrilled fans and friends shared their messages of support in the comments, including her GMA colleague Gio Benitez, who wrote: "Love your passion and talent for this!! Excited for the world to hear about your next project!!" Another colleague, Rebecca Jarvis, added: "You have such a great eye for this!!!"

Others left responses like: "Flea Market Flip is what I watched post layoff from my corporate job and it inspired me to start flipping furniture! I'm now so addicted! Can't wait to see what you make next because I'm so here for it all!" and: "I am sooo excited!!! I miss Flea Market Flip so much and can't wait to see your new adventures!" as well as: "I'm so excited for this! I have truly missed Flea Market Flip!!!"

She imbibes the same eclectic sensibility in her own home too

Lara has previously taken her talents with home decor and design to her colleagues' doorsteps too, previously telling HELLO! about helping decorate Robin Roberts and her now-wife Amber Laign's home.

"I'm working with Robin and Amber to decorate their apartment," she explained. "This is the second project I've done with Robin. I'm working with them to give a little refresh to their home in New York City."

"If I'm shooting a show at a flea market, I have Amber and Robin in mind as I'm walking around," Lara told HELLO!. "Then if there is a break for lunch and I know I need a little trinket for the top of their coffee table, I'll take a spin at the flea market, send them pictures and grab what they like on the way out."