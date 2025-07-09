Lara Spencer's swimsuit clad pool photo features unexpected Today host

Good Morning America host Lara Spencer enjoyed some pool time with Today host Jenna Bush Hager in a unique way. Lara posted a carousel on her social media page which showed how the two have fun while sun-tanning.

The pictures displayed the two TV stars in a pool alongside their friends, with cocktails in hand, while playing a game of aqua-mahj, in a backyard in Connecticut.

Mahjong is a popular game that originated from China during the 19th century, and the game features colorful tiles with various symbols that need to get matched in order to win.

© Instagram Lara Spencer posted a picture on social media of herself playing aqua-mahj with her friends including Jenner Bush Hager

The fabulous five friends all donned bathing suits, hats, and sunglasses to stay nice and cool on the hot summer day, while getting competitive.

Lara captained the wholesome post: "Thanks Kate!!! Still laughing at the scene. Shout out to my daughter's friend Trip Williams for hand-making us floating tiles and suggesting paint stirrers as pushers! Now we just need to figure out how to deal with the pruning!!!"

© Instagram Lara loves playing aqua-mahj in the pool with her friends

The charming post racked up the likes and Lara's followers were big fans of the get-together game date. One fan commented: "Omg I literally just got a set at an auction and had my first lesson. It's a whole new world."

Another follower added: "That is pure genius. Necessity is the mother of invention." A third person is now on the hunt for the game and wrote: "So fun and need this!" This isn't the first time that viewers have seen Lara loving the game.

The GMA host previously showed herself playing the game on social media with Megan Trottier, who founded Oh My Mahjong, which is a brand that creates the game in stylish ways.

© Instagram The GMA host previously showed herself playing mahjong on social media with Megan Trottier, who founded Oh My Mahjong

She captained the play time: "Getting my MAJ ON with some fabulous ladies in Dallas and Megan Trottier, the founder of Oh My Mahjong (FAB woman-owned business, catering to the Mahjong obsessed — cutest mats and tiles EVER) for GMA."

During the GMA segment about the founder, the host shared her love for the game. She revealed: "Time for a little Mahjong Mania. This is a game I have grown obsessed with. I have a group of women I love. We meet once a week to play."

Lara mentioned other celebrities who also love the game including Julia Roberts, Fran Drescher, and Rosie O' Donnell. She also noted that she even hired a teacher to teach her how to play.

© Instagram She loves playing mahjong any chance she can get

She shared: "With just two lessons, you will understand the game. You will fall in love and it keeps that brain thinking people."

When it comes to Lara, the TV star is always up for an adventure. One quick look through her social media page, and you can tell she is always curious to continue trying new things.

Other posts feature the TV host checking out a flock of penguins on Boulder beach in Cape Town, feeding fish to a baby seal and taking a ride in a Seahawk helicopter.