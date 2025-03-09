Lara Spencer impresses fans highlighting side hustle away from GMA in new photo

Lara Spencer stays active even during the weekends, and it's certainly paying off!

Over the weekend, the Good Morning America anchor impressed fans as she revealed she had competed at the United States Tennis Association's (USTA) 2025 Tom Fey Tri-Level National Invitational in San Diego.

Following her exciting tennis match, Lara took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from it, starting off with one in which she has her hand up in the air and is smiling, wearing a Penn State sweatshirt and navy gym shorts.

She next shared a photo of her team of women, and lastly a snap of the beautiful San Diego sunset falling over the tennis courts.

"Big win last night at USTA Tri-Level Nationals in San Diego with my amazing partner @sarafwatts!" Lara excitedly announced in her caption.

She added: "Here with Team New England fighting for a spot in the semis. (And repping my PENN STATE on the court for good luck)."

© Instagram Lara repped Penn State while competing

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and note their awe, with one writing: "Way to go girl! Love seeing that Penn State shirt!!!"

Others followed suit with: "OMG girl!! You go!!" and: "Way to go!" as well as: "Congratulations! WE ARE!" referring to Penn State students' signature cheer.

© Instagram The GMA anchor spent the weekend in San Diego

When she's not on the court or in the studio, the ABC mainstay lives in Greenwich, Connecticut with her husband Richard McVey, an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings who she married in 2018, as well as her beloved dogs.

© Adrian Edwards Lara with her husband at the US Open

In addition to her pups, Lara is also a mom to two kids, son Duff, 23, and Katharine, 20, who she shares with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer, who she was married to from 2000 to 2015.

Duff is a student at Southern Methodist University, while his younger sister goes to Vanderbilt University, where Lara's colleague George Stephanopoulos' daughter Harper is also a student.

Lara first joined the Good Morning America family in 1999, although left in 2004 to pursue other ventures. She returned in 2011 and has been there ever since.

