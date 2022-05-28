Exclusive: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign revamp NY home with help from GMA co-star Lara Spencer The couple are currently navigating a cancer diagnosis

Robin Roberts and her longtime partner Amber Laign split their time between their lavish home in Connecticut and their plush pad in New York.

But they're ready to shake things up and they've got the backing of one very special person.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! Robin's GMA co-host, Lara Spencer, revealed she's currently helping the couple to revamp their home in the Big Apple and to say she's dedicated to the job would be an understatement.

WATCH: Robin Roberts gives tour of incredible gardens at her Connecticut home

The Everything But the House star said: "Right now I'm working with Robin and her partner Amber to decorate their apartment.

"This is the second project I've done with Robin. I'm working with them to give a little refresh to their home in New York City."

While Lara didn't divulge the exact aesthetic they're going for, she said she's always on the look out for a bargain for their apartment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Man LuKas (@lil_man_lukas)

Robin and Amber split their time between their apartment (pictured above) and their house in Connecticut

"If I'm shooting a show at a flea market, I have Amber and Robin in mind as I'm walking around," Lara told HELLO!. "Then if there is a break for lunch and I know I need a little trinket for the top of their coffee table, I'll take a spin at the flea market, send them pictures and grab what they like on the way out."

Lara confessed that Robin is one of her "closest friends," adding: "She's like a girlfriend or sister to me."

Decorating their home is likely a welcome distraction for Robin and Amber as they continue to deal with Amber's breast cancer diagnosis.

Lara is helping her friend and co-host to freshen up her home

The ABC star - who is a cancer survivor - shared the news that her beloved partner of 17 years had been diagnosed with cancer back in February, mentioning that she would be going through rounds of chemotherapy as well.

Most recently during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the TV star disclosed: "She's doing well, which is great," before telling the TV host how Amber found out she had cancer.

"Like many people, she had put off going to the doctor during the pandemic," she said.

"And at the end of last year, she followed through with a regular exam and it was discovered. The message is 'get those regular exams, it could save your life,'" she concluded to a round of applause from the audience.

