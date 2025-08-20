BBC viewers have weeks to watch 'addictive' detective drama that fans binged in one go

BBC iPlayer users have just weeks left to watch the 2023 mystery drama, The Woman in the Wall, before it leaves the streaming platform.

Set in the small, fictional Irish town of Kilkinure, the gothic thriller follows a woman named Lorna, who one morning wakes up to find a corpse in her home and has no idea who the dead woman is or if she is responsible.

The six-part series, which stars Ruth Wilson (Luther, The Affair) and Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters, Peaky Blinders), is billed as a "psychologically and emotionally compelling detective story" which explores the legacy of one of Ireland's most shocking scandals – the notorious institutions known as The Magdalene Laundries.

HELLO!'s TV writer Abby Allen said of the show: "Ruth Wilson is the queen of gritty dramas, what with The Affair, Luther and Mrs Wilson under her belt. Her performance opposite Bad Sisters' Daryl McCormack in The Woman in the Wall is not to be missed – so get bingeing now before it goes!"

WATCH: Ruth Wilson stars in BBC drama, The Woman in the Wall

© Chris Barr,BBC What is The Woman in the Wall about? The Ireland-set story follows Lorna, who has long suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking ever since she was ripped from her life aged 15 and placed in a convent, where she gave birth to her daughter Agnes, who was cruelly taken away from her. One morning, Lorna wakes to find a corpse in her house and has no idea who the dead woman is or if she might be responsible. The synopsis continues: "Unluckily for Lorna, Detective Colman Akande is now also on her tail, for a crime seemingly unrelated to the body she has discovered in her house. "As Colman searches for a murderer and Lorna searches for her daughter, their paths collide in ways they could never have anticipated. Lorna’s search for Agnes will take her deep into her own past and to the heart of Kilkinure's darkest secrets, as she and Colman seek the answers they each so desperately need."

© Chris Barr,BBC Meet the cast of The Woman in the Wall The series, written and created by Joe Murtagh (Calm with Horses), stars BAFTA award-winner Ruth Wilson as Lorna and BAFTA nominee Daryl McCormack as Detective Colman Akande. They're joined by Simon Delaney (Inside Man) as Sergeant Aidan Massey and Philippa Dunne (Motherland) as Niamh.

© Chris Barr,BBC What have viewers said about The Woman in the Wall? Viewers heaped praise on the show following its initial release in 2023. Taking to social media, one person hailed the series as a "great drama", adding: "Fantastic acting by all involved, very moving and harrowing at times," while another viewer penned: "Finished #TheWomanInTheWall last night. What a brilliant but harrowing drama. And what a cast. Ruth Wilson is a goddess." Others binge-watched the entire series in one sitting, with one person writing: "Binged all episodes of #TheWomanInTheWall. Highly recommend watching, it's absolutely fantastic. So heartbreaking but brilliantly & cleverly written. #RuthWilson's performance is outstanding," while another described the series as "harrowing viewing, but addictive".

