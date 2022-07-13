Savannah Sellers has kept as busy as possible with the NBC family, helming the Snapchat news show Stay Tuned, anchoring NBC News NOW's morning program, and being a recurring presence on the Third Hour of Today.

MORE: Exclusive: Tom Llamas opens up about his new NBC News talk show and his pandemic struggles

She also has quite a lot to celebrate, marking the fifth anniversary of Stay Tuned on 19 July in tandem with her Gracie Award win for online video host. Plus, she recently got engaged and is in the planning stages of a wedding.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Today Show's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker like you've never seen them before

Many would crumble under the pressure of so much to do, but not Savannah. She's just gaining momentum. "Being part of something like that will make you wake up feeling grateful every day," she says in an exclusive conversation with HELLO!.

"It feels like we have 10 million unicorns subscribed to our show [Stay Tuned] – young people who deeply care about the news and the world around them, who help point me in the right direction on stories, and open up to me in ways I am so privileged to be on the receiving end of."

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager reveals unexpected fact about what Al Roker is like off-air

She spoke also of the shift she has seen in the digital spectrum of news. "Since I was somewhat ahead of the curve on digital reporting, I remember when many people didn't even know how to find our show. In the last five years, I've seen that totally shift."

Savannah won the Gracie Award for her digital work

Speaking of her Gracie win, she says: "I suffer, as many of us do, from imposter syndrome, so whenever there's an outside reminder that can break through that stupid little voice in my head and remind me, hey, you’re doing OK, I'll take it."

All of that is now combined with wedding duty, having gotten engaged to longtime boyfriend Alex Yaraghi in June 2021.

MORE: Today stars receive years-in-the-making surprise live on-air

"Let's just say wedding planning is not my strong suit," she admits. "Luckily I have an incredible planner – my close friend Shelli Benfatti – and an amazing, involved fiancé who has majorly had my back through the whole process."

The journalist has frequented Today with Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, and more

The journalist is nonetheless excited for her upcoming four-day Italian wedding, gushing: "I'll make time in between the show and shoots and writing scripts to do zoom meetings from my office with our vendors in Italy, but it's been fun, we're talking about pasta and Aperol spritzes!

"I'm feeling a little jittery about making sure everyone has fun, we're asking people to travel far and we don't take lightly that they are taking the time to celebrate us."

MORE: Carson Daly undergoes 'groundbreaking' medical procedure following snowmobile accident

MORE: Savannah Guthrie fulfills her 'dream' on Today - but it's not what you think

Having achieved so much at just 30-years-old, it isn't lost on the anchor that age plays a factor in her industry. "I've worked very hard to be seen as more than just the young anchor who reports on topics for young people.

"As digital products continue to grow and become a focus of the future, I think it's more understood that I don't lack experience, rather I have different experience.

Savannah is in the midst of planning a wedding

"I want young women to know that we need them and their expertise on emerging platforms, their perspectives as members of Gen Z, and their voices in this constant news cycle. This field will demand a lot of you and you have to be willing to do the work. If you are, magic can happen."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.