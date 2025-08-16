The Traitors announces its new season, and it has a major twist

The Traitors took the United States by storm in January and became the most-watched unscripted series in the country. And now, fans of the show have a chance to participate in a major way.

The first three seasons of The Traitors, which aired on Peacock, featured celebrity participants like Parvati Shallow, Ryan Lochte, and Tom Sandoval. But, NBC just announced that it will begin production of a non-celebrity season in 2026.

Meaning the host, Alan Cumming, will be the only celebrity in the Scottish castle.

© Euan Cherry/Peacock Gabby Windey and Dylan Efron won season 3

In a trailer for the season, Alan tells fans that he's "opening the doors of my castle not to a group of celebrities but to you, America! Now anyone can apply." And the application is already live!

"We're excited to bring along The Traitors highly addictive fan base as we discover the next generation of legendary gamers and schemers," Sharon Vuong, Executive Vice President Unscripted Programming, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a press release. "With our resident host and gameplay master of ceremonies, Alan Cumming, on board to introduce complete strangers to new epic missions and twisted gameplay, this new version for NBC offers a unique opportunity for the cast and audience to meet each other for the first time and we know it will be incredible to watch."

The third season of The Traitors was the most watched, but its first featured both famous and non-famous contestants. Cirie Fields, who is best known for her participation on Survivor, won the first season after aligning herself with the "normies."

© Euan Cherry/Peacock Tom Sandoval and Chrishell Stause at the round table

"[I dreaded having to] stand in the circle of truth and tell the people that I connected with that I'm a Traitor," Cirie told GoldDerby about her time on the show.

The prize for winning The Traitors is relatively small compared to other reality shows. The total amount possible to win is $250,000, whereas Survivor winners get $1 million. And oftentimes, winners split the final pot between fellow faithfuls. In the show's third season, Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, Ivar Mountbatten, and Gabby Windey walked away as winners with a share of $204,300.

© Euan Cherry/Peacock The winners of the 3rd season

For many of the famous contestants, the cash prize is not why they play the game.

"The money will mean more to them," Alan said when he revealed the news on Thursday, August 14 at the Televerse 2025 conference, per Variety. "I'm pretty excited about it. I think it's going to be a hoot."

While this is the first season with an entirely non-famous cast, other versions of The Traitors have done so. The U.K. version of the reality competition show casts non-famous participants every season, while Australia only cast normies in its first season.

© Euan Cherry/PEACOCK Kate Chastain and Parvati Shallow returned to host a challenge in season 3

The application for the normies season of The Traitors U.S. closes on March 10, 2026 – so fans have a bit of time to make sure they really want to do it.