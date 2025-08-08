I watch TV for a living – and these are my top 5 book adaptations on BBC iPlayer

Whenever I'm looking for a new series to binge, I'm always drawn to shows adapted from bestselling novels – and it just so happens that BBC iPlayer carries some of my favourites.

Excellent source material is the key to a great drama, and while not all binge-worthy shows are based on novels, it's hard to go wrong when the story is already a bestseller. Add an exceptionally talented cast and a beautifully penned script, and you're onto a winner

From a heartbreaking coming-of-age story to a classic romance tale, here are five of my favourite book adaptations available on BBC iPlayer.

© BBC Normal People This lockdown hit launched the careers of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, who starred as Marianne and Connell and in this heartbreaking adaptation of Sally Rooney's best-selling novel. The show boasts an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 91 per cent, which isn't at all surprising. While the chemistry between Daisy and Paul is magnetic, both leading stars are compelling to watch on their own in this sad yet sexy coming-of-age tale. I binged all 12 episodes in one go back in 2020. The story follows the complicated relationship between Marianne and Connell, from their secondary school days in their small Irish hometown through to their university years at Trinity College Dublin. The series perfectly captures the beauty and pain of first love, exploring themes of social class, mental health and intimacy.

WATCH: Normal People is one of my favourite book adaptations - have you seen it?

Pride and Prejudice I watch this brilliant adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel at least once a year – and not just to see the swoonworthy Colin Firth emerge from the lake in a soaking wet shirt. In my perhaps controversial opinion, this BBC series, starring Firth and Jennifer Ehle, is the best adaptation of the 1813 book, which also happens to be one of my favourite literary works. From the beautiful script to the music, costumes and the outstanding ensemble cast, everything about this miniseries is perfect. The iconic romance story is told over six 50-minute episodes, allowing full development of the characters and providing space for the novel's nuances. This is an absolute must-watch for period drama fans.

Killing Eve Jodie Comer garnered wide critical acclaim for her portrayal of stylish assassin Villanelle in this sexy and addictive spy thriller from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, which is still one of my favourite shows. The series follows MI5 officer Eve Polastri (played by Sandra Oh), who is assigned to track down a psychopathic killer, Villanelle, and soon finds herself caught in an epic game of cat and mouse. The binge-worthy thriller seamlessly blends comedy with tragedy, and the chemistry between Jodie and Sandra is simply electric. Plus, Villanelle's fabulous wardrobe really is to die for.

This is Going to Hurt This was another show I devoured in one go and found myself roaring with laughter one moment and sobbing the next. The series offers a raw depiction of life as a junior doctor working for the NHS. It follows constantly-exhausted doctor Adam, as he attempts to keep his head above the water, navigating the huge highs and gut-wrenching lows of life on a gynaecology and obstetrics ward. Ben Whishaw is excellent as Adam, as is Ambika Mod as young junior doctor Shruti, in this funny yet heartwrenching adaptation of Adam Kay's memoir. There are some TV shows that you instantly forget after binge-watching, and others that stay with you, and this one is definitely the latter.