Netflix viewers 'can't stop watching' seriously steamy 10-part thriller with unexpected twist

Netflix viewers are "hooked" on the new season of the steamy thriller series, Fatal Seduction, a South African series which follows a married woman's passionate affair with a younger man.

Created by Steven Pillemer (The Brave Ones), the series is based on the 2020 Mexican thriller, Dark Desire, by Nayura Aragón Herranz and Leticia López Margalli, and returned with a second season this month.

If there's one streaming platform you can rely on for erotic thrillers, it's Netflix. From Fair Play, starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, to the 2023 miniseries Obsession, with Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy, there are plenty of seriously steamy shows to choose from, and Fatal Seduction is the latest offering.

Find out what viewers have said about the series below.

WATCH: The trailer for Fatal Seduction

What have viewers said about Fatal Seduction?

Viewers have praised the compelling series on social media, with many commenting on the unexpected twist.

One person wrote: "Just finished Fatal Seduction S2. That twist was unexpected. Crazy how S1 took me weeks, but I finished S2 in one evening. Captivating stuff," while another added: "Pure Cinema, absolute psychological mind games cinema. Season 2 10/10."

© Courtesy of Netflix Ngele Ramulondi as Zinhle Mahlati and Daanyaal Ally as Clinton in Fatal Seduction season two

A third viewer penned: "Watching #FatalSeductionS2 and yhuuu my heart is racing, but I can't stop watching! What a show!" while another added: "I'm here on my couch, hooked on #FatalSeduction because I need to see how this ends."

What is Fatal Seduction about?

The series centres around Nandi, who embarks on a weekend away with her best friend, Brenda. While grieving a recent miscarriage that tested her love for her husband, Leonard, Nandi sees a suspicious text on his phone — from his young and beautiful new assistant, Ameera.

© Courtesy of Netflix Kgomotso Christopher stars as Nandi Mahlati in the steamy thriller

The synopsis continues: "On their luxurious getaway, Brenda tries to shake some sense into Nandi, and even encourages her to hook up with a hot guy they spot on the beach. Though Jacob's much younger, the two eventually meet up — and have an instant (and intensely physical) connection.

"The next day, Nandi heads home without Brenda, back to the realities of life and her growing suspicions about Leonard. But soon, Brenda winds up dead — and the case may not only have a connection to another murder, but also everyone in Nandi's inner circle."

Who stars in Fatal Seduction?

Kgomotso Christopher (Isidingo) leads the cast as Nandi Mahlati.

© Courtesy of Netflix The story follows a married woman's affair with a younger man

She's joined by Thapelo Mokoena (Pulse) as Leonard, Prince Grootboom (1802: Love Defies Time) as Jacob. Nat Ramabulana (Warrior) as Leonard's brother, Vuyo, Ngele Ramulondi (Noughts + Crosses) as Leonard and Nandi's daughter, Zinhle and Lunathi Mampofu (The River) as Brenda.

Seasons one and two of Fatal Seduction are available to stream on Netflix.