'Fantastic' 6-part thriller from Line of Duty producers is your next Netflix binge

Thriller fans, listen up! There's a gripping new series coming to Netflix on Monday, and it might just be your next binge-watch.

From the producers of Line of Duty and Vigil comes The Gathering, which first aired on Channel 4 in May last year. The Liverpool-set series centres around elite teenage gymnast Kelly, who is attacked at an illegal rave. But who is responsible, and why did they do it?

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said: "Not only is The Gathering from the producers of Line of Duty, but it boasts an impressive cast led by Sadie Soverall and Eva Morgan, as well as Boiling Point’s Vinette Robinson. It’s the ultimate watch if you’re looking for something truly gritty!"

Find out all you need to know about the show here.

WATCH: The trailer for The Gathering

What is The Gathering about?

Penned by acclaimed novelist Helen Walsh (The Lemon Grove, Once Upon A Time In England), the high-octane thriller stars Eva Morgan (This City is Ours) as Kelly, a working-class student who is attacked at an illicit rave on a tidal islet. She stars alongside Sadie Soverall (Saltburn) as Jessica, a friend and elite gymnastics teammate who seemingly has it all.

© James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions Jessica (Sadie Soverall) and Kelly (Eva Morgan) star in The Gathering

The synopsis reads: "Focusing on a group of disparate teenagers and their parents, each character has a motive for attacking Kelly. An accomplished gymnast on the National Team pathway, Kelly is committed to her strict training schedule but finds freedom and liberation in the joyous, unregulated world of free running.

"Each episode details the events leading up to the attack from a fresh perspective, unpacking the rivalries and relationships of a disparate group of teens and their parents. As their secrets and lies are laid bare, the truth behind the attack emerges."

What have viewers said about the show?

The series, which boasts an impressive 82 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, has been hailed as "fantastic" by viewers.

© James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions The series comes to Netflix on Monday

Following its release on Channel 4 last year, one person wrote: "#TheGathering on Channel 4 is superb. Such a fantastic cast," while another added: "#TheGathering what an absolutely fantastic bit of telly. I was gripped. Had my eyes opened. Fantastic acting. Deserves multiple awards."

Who stars in The Gathering

Starring alongside Eva Morham and Sadie Soverall are Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point) as Jessica's controlling and toxic mother, Natalie, and Warren Brown (The Responder) as Kelly's hard-working father, Paul, who struggles with his own impulse control.

© James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions The series has been hailed as "fantastic" by viewers.

Other cast members include Richard Coyle (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as successful solicitor Jules, Sonny Walker (The Responder) as Adam, Ryan Quarmby (The Last Kingdom) as Charlie and newcomer Luca Kamleh-Chapman as Bazi.

How to watch The Gathering

© James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions The show aired on Channel 4 last year

The Gathering comes to Netflix on Monday, 25 August.