7 amazing shows coming to ITV that are a must-watch

We can always count on ITV to deliver a gripping new drama or compelling true-crime documentary to get stuck into and while the channel has already released some incredible new shows this year, there are still lots more to come – and we are really excited about them.

We've compiled a list of seven upcoming dramas and docuseries that you definitely won't wait to miss…

Sanditon - 3 August - ITVX

WATCH: The trailer for Sanditon season three

The third season of Sanditon is almost here, and we can't wait to catch up with our heroine Charlotte Heyward. The popular period drama, which is adapted from Jane Austen's unfinished novel of the same name, follows the farmer's daughter as she moves from her country home to the bustling seaside town of Sanditon.

The end of season two saw Charlotte become engaged to farmer Ralph Starling after having her heart broken by widower Alexander Colbourne.

So, what can fans expect from season three? The synopsis reads: "Series three brings viewers back to the burgeoning seaside resort of Sanditon following the romances, friendships, and struggles of Charlotte, Georgiana, the Parker family and the Denhams. But will new visitors to the picturesque coastal town ruffle some feathers amongst our stalwarts of Sanditon?"

For those who have yet to catch up on the full series, the full box set is available to stream on ITVX and BritBox.

© ITV Sanditon season three arrives on 3 August on ITVX

The Reunion - August - ITV1

This six-part drama, which is adapted from Guillaume Musso's bestselling novel, stars Ioan Gruffudd as Thomas, a successful author who receives a mysterious invitation to his high school reunion in the south of France, where he reunites with his friends Max and Fanny.

While the trio grew apart and lost touch, they are still bound by a "tragic secret tied to the disappearance of a high school girl who went missing 25 years ago in the region," teases the synopsis.

The show features an international cast, including Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim Uprising), Grégory Fitoussi (Peaky Blinders, Spiral), Dervla Kiwan, Vahina Giocante (Ultimate Heist, Mata Hari), Rupert Graves (Sherlock), Shemss Audat (Spiral, Baron Noir), Cosimo Fusco (Friends, Mentalist), and Salóme Gunnarrsdóttir (Pennyworth, Zack Snyder's Justice League).

© ITV The Reunion, starring Ioan Gruffudd, arrives on ITV1 in August

The Confessions of Frannie Langton - August - ITV1

Karla-Simone Spence stars as titular character Frannie Langton, a Jamaican maid born into a life of slavery who is fighting to tell her own story.

Set against the dazzling opulence of Georgian London, the story opens in 1826 when Fanny is found asleep in bed next to her lover, Madame Benham, who lies dead beside her. When Madame Benham's husband, George, is also found dead, Fanny is arrested and taken to Newgate prison, accused of double murder.

The series boasts an impressive cast, including Sophie Cookson (The Trial of Christine Keeler) and Stephen Campbell Moore (War of The Worlds).

© ITV The Confessions of Frannie Langton comes to ITV1 this August

The Case Against Cosby - 10 August - ITVX

A two-part documentary telling the story of Andrea Constand, the only woman out of 63 whose sexual assault case against Bill Cosby gained a conviction.

The synopsis reads: "With intimate access to Andrea Constand and her family, Cosby’s prosecutors, journalists in the courtroom, and experts on predation, pedophilia, and trauma, this is a journey that will leave viewers shocked, informed, and deeply changed."

The two-parter also includes the first-person accounts of five Cosby survivors as they "confront the impact of sexual trauma with world-renowned physician and best-selling author Gabor Maté".

© ITV The Case Against Cosby comes to ITVX in August

Life and Limb: Missing Millionairess - 24 August - ITVX

This new ITV documentary delves into the life of Australian millionairess Melissa Caddick, who went missing while on her morning run in Sydney in November 2020.

While Melissa appeared to have a perfect life, with a successful career as a businesswoman, a family, luxury penthouse and designer wardrobe, she had a secret life behind closed doors.

The synopsis teases: "What transpired was that Melissa, a financial advisor, had cheated 74 victims, including her friends and family, out of $AUD23 million."

Three Little Birds - October - ITV

Sir Lenny Henry's new six-part drama, Three Little Birds, follows "gregarious sisters" Leah and Chantrelle, who hail from St Anne's district in Jamaica, and their "virtuous, bible-loving" acquaintance, Hosanna, as they embark a cruise ship heading for Great Britain in search of a new life.

The synopsis teases: "On arriving in London’s Notting Hill they quickly realise the capital is not the home for them and flee to the Midlands. The road ahead is not a smooth one for our trio, and although we learn some shocking truths about the lives they left behind in Jamaica, we will also cheer them on to succeed, as they overcome the obstacles of racism and integration and build a life in Britain."

The show is inspired by Lenny's mother's stories about leaving Jamaica in the 1950s for Great Britain.

© David M. Benett Lenny Henry with the cast of Three Little Birds, Rochelle Neil, Saffron Coomber and Yazmin Belo at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards

Ruth - Date TBC - ITV

ITV has commissioned a new drama, Ruth, telling the story of nightclub hostess Ruth Ellis, who was the last woman to hang in Britain following the fatal shooting of her abusive lover David Blakely.

Lucy Boynton will play the role of Ruth, whose death sentence was carried out by famous hangman Albert Pierrepoint and took place at Holloway Prison in 1955 when Ruth was just 28 years old.

The upcoming series, which is written by Kelly Jones [Vigil, The Long Call], is based on Carol Ann Lee's acclaimed biography, A Fine Day for Hanging: The Real Ruth Ellis Story. It will be told over two parallel timelines, with one half depicting Ruth's entry into a dizzying upper-class London world and the second following Ruth's lawyer, John Bickford, as he uncovers secret truths about the case that have been concealed for decades.

ITV has yet to announce a release date for the series, but we may be waiting a little while for this one.