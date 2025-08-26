Netflix’s 'utterly brilliant' 8-part crime drama cancelled despite success – fans 'can't believe it'

It's a sad day for fans of Netflix's 8-part crime dramaThe Waterfront. The streamer has announced that the popular show has been cancelled despite its initial success – and fans can't quite get their heads around it. The series, which originally landed on Netflix on 19 June, is inspired by true events and follows the twisted story of the Buckleys, a power-hungry fishing family in North Carolina. Despite spending its first five weeks in Netflix's global Top 10 rankings, the announcement comes just two months after its debut, according to Variety.
Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley and Maria Bello as Belle Buckley
Hopes for more seasons
The cancellation comes as a shock for many fans, as creator Kevin Williamson had aired his hopes for two or three more seasons. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin said back in June: "I went in there pitching three – that's [Netflix's) magic number. In the back of my head, [I was thinking], 'Oh, this could go four [seasons]. It's only eight episodes'… I could go five seasons if it's a success, but I'd be happy with three. Three would be a solid number."
Upon the cancellation news, Kevin took to Instagram to thank fans for their support. "A big thank you to everyone who watched The Waterfront," he said. "While I’m sad the Buckleys won't be back for Season 2, I'm celebrating the joy that was Season One. I had the pleasure of working with a dream cast and crew… And thank you to Netflix for taking a chance on a very personal story. You were truly a joy to work with!"
Melissa Benoist plays daughter Bree Buckley
What have viewers said about the show's cancellation?
Taking to social media, fans were quick to air their disappointment at the show's end. One person wrote: "This was not the news I was hoping for… I loved the show and it did really well. I can't believe they've cancelled it," while another added: "Netflix cancelling the Waterfront is a crime. It deserves another season."
Meanwhile, a third person penned: "Damn poor Melissa [Benoist] – first The Girls on the Bus and now The Waterfront? Two utterly brilliant shows that she was utterly brilliant in. I need her to find a studio that values her talent and stop cancelling her projects."
Maria Bello is Harlan's wife Belle
Why we're disappointed
HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris shared her own thoughts on the announcement. She said: "Fans of this hugely popular show will no doubt be devastated at the news of its cancellation. The 8-part series has been compared to successful family crime dramas Ozark and Bloodline, and it’s a shame viewers won’t get to see more of the Buckleys."
The show was a hit with viewers, and many thought it would have a season 2
What is The Waterfront about?
The show promises a twisted tale set in the coastal town of Havenport. Having built a fishing empire from the ground up, the Buckley family dominate the restaurant scene – until their patriarch Harlan Buckley recovers from two heart attacks and his wife and son attempt to keep the family business going.
The synopsis continues: "As the Buckleys wade into dangerous waters, daughter Bree (Benoist) – a woman in addiction recovery, who’s lost custody of her son – finds herself entangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family’s future. In an attempt to right the Buckley ship, Harlan steps back in to take command of the family empire before it crumbles.
The family will do anything to keep hold of their power
Who stars in The Waterfront?
Leading the show are Holt McCallany (The Iron Claw, Mindhunter) and Maria Bello (BEEF, A History of Violence), who play husband and wife Harlan and Belle Buckley. Meanwhile, Jake Weary (Animal Kingdom, The Walking Dead: Dead City) plays Harlan's son Cane, and Melissa Benoist (Supergirl, Glee) plays daughter Bree.
Jake Weary as Cane, Danielle Campbell as Peyton and Melissa Benoist as Bree
They're joined by Rafael L. Silva (9-1-1: Lone Star) as bartender Shawn West, Humberly González (Ginny & Georgia) as journalist Jenna Tate, Danielle Campbell (Tell Me a Story, The Originals) as Cane's wife Peyton and Brady Hepner (The Holdovers) as Bree's son, Diller Hopkins.
Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases
Rivers of Fate is a Brazilian drama set against the violent backdrop of the Amazon rivers and follows three people whose lives become interconnected. The four-part Netflix series has been hailed as "outstanding" by viewers
King & Conqueror stars Happy Valley's James Norton and Game of Thrones's Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy – two men who were destined to meet at a battle that would be remembered for centuries