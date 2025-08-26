Netflix’s 'utterly brilliant' 8-part crime drama cancelled despite success – fans 'can't believe it'

Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley and Maria Bello as Belle Buckley

The cancellation comes as a shock for many fans, as creator Kevin Williamson had aired his hopes for two or three more seasons. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin said back in June: "I went in there pitching three – that's [Netflix's) magic number. In the back of my head, [I was thinking], 'Oh, this could go four [seasons]. It's only eight episodes'… I could go five seasons if it's a success, but I'd be happy with three. Three would be a solid number."

Upon the cancellation news, Kevin took to Instagram to thank fans for their support. "A big thank you to everyone who watched The Waterfront," he said. "While I’m sad the Buckleys won't be back for Season 2, I'm celebrating the joy that was Season One. I had the pleasure of working with a dream cast and crew… And thank you to Netflix for taking a chance on a very personal story. You were truly a joy to work with!"