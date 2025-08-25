Netflix viewers hail new 'nail-biting' 4-part crime drama as 'outstanding'

Calling all crime drama fans! Netflix has just added a new miniseries to its string of compelling shows, and this one is already climbing the streaming platform's Top 10 TV charts. The Brazilian drama, titled Rivers of Fate, is set against the violent backdrop of the Amazon rivers and follows three people whose lives become interconnected. The story, which has been hailed as "nail-biting" by viewers on social media, opens with the kidnapping of a teenager by human traffickers.

With an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 80 per cent and a story that promises drama, intensity and action, I'll certainly be adding Rivers of Fate to my watchlist. Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the show, which is penned and created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Bráulio Mantovani, including what viewers have said and what to expect from the plot.

© Aline Arruda/Netflix Domithila Cattete stars as Janalice in Rivers of Fate

What have viewers said about Rivers of Fate?

Viewers have hailed the series as "outstanding" on social media. One person wrote: "Rivers of Fate on Netflix has to be the BEST series ever after American Horror Story and Black Mirror," while another added: "RIVERS OF FATE on Netflix. What an outstanding show!!! Four fantastic episodes of nail-biting crime."

A third viewer gave the show a 10/10 rating, while a fourth described the drama as a "must-binge".

WATCH: The trailer for Rivers of Fate

What is Rivers of Fate about?

Set in northern Brazil, the action-packed series, adapted from Edyr Augusto's novel, sees a teenager kidnapped by a sex trafficking ring, prompting a river pirate and a fierce mother to embark on separate quests to find her — until their paths cross, according to the logline.

© Aline Arruda/Netflix Marleyda Soto plays Mariangel in the Netflix crime series

The full synopsis reads: "The series tells the story of characters whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways along the rivers of the Atlantic Amazon. Janalice (Domithila Cattete), a young woman kidnapped by human traffickers, Preá (Lucas Galvino), who needs to come to terms with his fate as the leader of a gang of 'water rats' (criminals who operate on the rivers in the region) and Mariangel (Marleyda Soto), who seeks vengeance for the death of her family, all try to survive the curse they believe has been placed upon them."

Who stars in Rivers of Fate?

Domithila Cattete stars as Janalice, alongside Lucas Galvinoas as Preá and Marleyda Soto as Mariangel. They're joined by Ademara, Ana Luiza Rios, Bruno Goya, Claudio Jaborandy, David Santos, Felipe Rocha, Gabriel Knoxx, Luca Dan, Maycon Douglas, Ricardo Teodoro, Sandro Guerra, Sendí Baré, Welket Bungué and Wesley Guimarães.

© Courtesy of Netflix The miniseries, adapted from Edyr Augusto's novel, is available on Netflix now

Rivers of Fate is available to watch on Netflix.