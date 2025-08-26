Meghan Markle breaks silence on 'inauthentic' life as a royal - and rule she hated

As the second series of Meghan Markle's With Love, Meghan, drops on Netflix, viewers have once again been treated to an intimate look into the Duchess' post-royal life. Joined by celebrity guests and high-profile chefs, Meghan's series is filled with cooking and laughter. But in this newest run of episodes, Meghan also reveals anecdotes about her marriage with Prince Harry and her life as a duchess. Most recently, she revealed that she felt she was leading an 'inauthentic' life as a royal -- and lifted the lid on the one rule she hated.

Speaking with The Circuit's Emily Chang in a segment called 'Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on Life and Business Beyond the Royal Spotlight', Meghan talked about the importance of authenticity. She also revealed that she didn't feel that she was being her authentic self while being in the royal family, with Emily Chang noting that there's an inherent tension in being relatable while also being a duchess.

Meghan asserted that she was just being herself but added: "It was different several years ago, I couldn't be as vocal." Meghan also revealed the one rule that she hated, saying: "I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time… that was not very myself," she told Emily Chang.

"That felt a little bit inauthentic, but that's a silly example, but that's an example of when you're able to dress the way you want to dress, you're able to say the things that are true and you're able to show up in a space really organically and authentically, that's being comfortable in your own skin." She added: "Right now, I don't feel I need to prove anything."

The royal family's fashion protocols

The royal family are known to have a swathe of strict fashion protocols for all the members when attending official events, key engagements and royal tours. For example, the late Queen wasn't a fan of colourful nail polish and stipulated that only natural-looking nail coloured polish is permitted. The Queen's personal favourite was said to be Essie’s 'Ballet Slippers' – a pale pink shade.

Another royal fashion stipulation includes the requirement that royals travel a spare black outfit in case a member of the family dies. This way, when they arrive back in the country, they are dressed appropriately to fit the sombre occasion. The rule emerged when the then–Princess Elizabeth was in Kenya when her father passed away in 1952. She did not have any black mourning-appropriate outfits packed with her and had to wait inside the plane for one to be delivered before stepping out.