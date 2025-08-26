Meghan Markle admits Archie and Lili have a wish they 'really, really' want

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, occasionally appear on the Duchess' new Instagram account, launched earlier this year. However, updates on their personal lives are very rare.

With the release of season two of Meghan's lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, this week, fans were given a rare glimpse into the children's likes, dislikes, and the one wish still on their list.

Meghan Markle reveals children 'really want a cat'

In episode two, It's Way Past Our Bread-time, with Chrissy Teigen, viewers learned something new about Archie and Lili - they are desperate for a new pet.

Harry and Meghan already share their $14m Montecito home with several animals, including dogs Pula, a black labrador, and Mia, a rescue beagle, as well as chickens in a coop named "Archie's Chick Inn."

© Netflix Meghan's dog Guy features in the show

When Chrissy joins Meghan in the kitchen at the beginning of the episode, she is quickly distracted by Meghan's dog Guy, seen relaxing in the corner. Meghan explains how she adopted Guy, before Chrissy reveals she has four dogs of her own.

"You have four dogs and four kids? How are you doing that?" Meghan asks, surprised. Chrissy later adds: "And we have two hairless cats."

This prompts Meghan to admit her children's wish: they are eager to have a cat. "My kids really want a cat. Really want a cat," she says, before offering Chrissy the sourdough that has taken her six days to make.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Chrissy Teigen in episode 202 of With Love, Meghan

Meghan and Harry have spoken about their pets in the past, particularly their three dogs, whom Harry once compared to children.

"I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children," he told WellChild Awards winners back in 2022.

Since Meghan's series was filmed at the end of last year, the couple have suffered the loss of Guy, with Meghan announcing the news on an Instagram post in December 2024.

© Netflix Meghan dedicates each of the episodes to her late dog, Guy

A cat may not be out of the question, though. Meghan has hinted at growing up with one. At the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards Gala in New York in 2023, she recalled owning a "cat collar."

"It's funny because as a young girl, I would come home and I'd settle in after a day of school," Meghan said. "I'd pull up my TV tray with dinner and I would turn on my evening ritual of Jeopardy and I would glance at the coffee table where I would see an array of things. It could be the cat's collar, my homework, some mail that had just been brought in and some magazines."