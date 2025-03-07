Future of Meghan Markle's TV show revealed after just four days

Meghan Markle released the latest show in her Netflix deal, With Love, Meghan, on Tuesday, and it has now been confirmed that the show has been renewed for a second season.

The second season is due to air this autumn, with director Michael Steed returning to the project. Further details about the show's return have yet to be revealed, but it has been confirmed that the series has already been filmed. In a post on Instagram, Meghan posted a video of herself dancing and wearing a cap which says 'lettuce romaine calm'. She captioned the post: "Lettuce romaine calm… or not(!) because '’m thrilled to share that Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' is coming!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See the trailer for the first season of With Love, Meghan

With Love, Meghan followed the Duchess of Sussex and her celebrity friends as they took part in various activities, from cooking to beekeeping to hosting events. The series features eight 30-minute episodes, with Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, making a cameo in the final episode.

Online, there were mixed reviews from viewers, with some calling the show "boring," while others praised it as "soothing" and described the series as a peaceful tonic to the stresses of everyday life.

© Netflix With Love, Meghan will be coming back for a second season

One person wrote: "Okay, I'm not even 30 minutes into episode 1, and I can honestly say #WithLoveMeghan is the best. I needed this show. With all the drama happening here in the US, it's great to watch a fun, relaxing, peaceful, joyful, informative, great show. Thank you, Meghan and @netflix."

Another wrote: "#WithLoveMeghanOnNetflix is such a feel-good show. I'm two episodes in, and I've loved every minute." Others said the Netflix show marked "a new era" for the mother-of-two and were pleased to see Meghan looking so "happy" and "glowing."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Fans had a positive response to the series

The pair's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, don't feature in the series, but the mother-of-two shares plenty of anecdotes about her children, including their shared love of cooking.

In the fifth episode, Surprise and Delight, Meghan revealed that her daughter had helped her in the preparation of some jam that she served to guests Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen.

© Netflix Meghan revealed her children share her love of cooking

"Lili and I actually made this batch together," the Duchess explained as she served up her strawberry preserve for dessert. "She picked berries with me, saying: 'No, no mama, I'll do it.' She's proud."

With Love, Meghan is the fifth production that Harry and Meghan have released through Netflix. It's not clear what the Duchess has been paid for the lifestyle series, but it is part of the Sussexes' deal with Netflix, which is rumoured to be worth $100 million.

© Getty Images Harry and Meghan have a major deal with Netflix

The couple signed with the streaming platform in 2020. Their first project was their docu-series, Harry & Meghan, which charted their lives as royals and leaving the Firm.

The second series was Live to Lead, which focused on global justice activists. Also produced were Heart of Invictus, which followed a group of competitors training for the Games, and Polo, which centred around the glamorous lives of players on and off the pitch.

© Photo: Netflix The royals previously released their own docu-series on the platform

The couple's Netflix deal is set to expire at the end of the year, and the second season of With Love, Meghan isn't their only upcoming project.

In August 2023, it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan purchased the rights to the romance novel Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune through Archewell Productions and Netflix.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB