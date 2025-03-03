King Charles and Meghan Markle: The striking similarities you'll see in her new show

The Duchess of Sussex is gearing up to launch her new Netflix show, With Love Meghan.

Her show, which airs on 4 March promises to be a blend of curated gardening and cooking, with "elevated" recipes, tips and tricks reigning supreme.

© Getty Images Meghan's show will air on 4 March

In tandem with the programme, Meghan will also launch her new business venture, As Ever, which will sell an array of lifestyle products including her American Riviera fruit preserves, as well as an array of home and gardening products.

The former Suits star's programme incorporates many of the Firm's favourite pastimes and traditions. Meghan married into the royal family when she wed Prince Harry back in May 2018. She and Harry lived in Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, before relocating to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

© Netflix Meghan Markle is launching her Netflix series very soon

While the pair have now made Montecito in California their new home, the Los Angeles-born actress appears to have retained certain British idiosyncrasies and traditions from both her husband Harry and King Charles.

A love for the outdoors

Meghan's series focuses heavily on the outdoors and nature's bounty. Despite being filmed at a neighbour's property, the mother-of-two has made gardening and foraging a huge part of her show. Behind-the-scenes clips show the Duchess picking raspberries, walking through an estate dotted with lemon and avocado trees, and exploring a vibrant vegetable patch.

© Courtesy of Netflix The show was filmed at a nearby neighbour's home

Elsewhere, Meghan is captured harvesting honey in Montecito – a unique passion also shared by the likes of King Charles, the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla. At Highgrove House, the monarch has a whopping 30 beehives whose buzzing inhabitants produce a special 'Royal Garden Honey' that can be purchased from the Highgrove Gardens website.

Kate keeps bees at her Norfolk retreat, Anmer Hall, while Her Majesty makes her own delectable honey blend at her Wiltshire home, Ray Mill House.

© Getty Images His Majesty keeps bees at Highgrove House, Clarence House and Buckingham Palace

The royals are also avid gardeners and have a penchant for growing their own produce. As a renowned eco warrior and advocate for the outdoors, King Charles is particularly passionate about creating unique green spaces at his numerous royal residences. As his beloved Scottish bolthole, Balmoral, for example, Charles has spruced up his kitchen garden with apricots, plums, peas, courgettes, tomatoes, blackcurrants, gooseberries, raspberries, peaches, beans and much more.

Beyond this, the royals are huge fans of foraging, especially for fungi! Charles and Camilla are said to be "deeply competitive" about their mushroom hauls – a hobby Charles has enjoyed for years, even embarking on a solo foraging trip back in 2011.

A shared interest in cooking

Meghan's show is heavily focused on food. Teaser clips show Prince Harry's wife whipping up an array of yummy dishes including cakes topped with berries, crudité platters and frozen, fruity puddings. Meghan's passion for cooking is also shared by several members of the royal family.

© Courtesy of Netflix With Love, Meghan includes lots of recipes

Princess Kate is a known foodie and famously adores baking birthday cakes for her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She is also said to enjoy cooking homemade dinners for her loved ones. Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2012, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl shared: "In the evenings she [Kate] indulges her hobby of cooking William's favourite supper, roast chicken."

© Getty Images Princess Kate attends a cooking workshop at the Institut De Tourisme et d'hotellerie du Quebec

The Duchess has already revealed one of her star products – jam! The sweet treat is also popular with King Charles and Princess Kate, both of whom have their own recipes. On Wednesday, Kate referred to her recipe for plum jam, while His Majesty has his own range of jams available to purchase via Highgrove's official website.

A passion for partying

Snippets from the series also show Meghan hosting afternoon parties with celebrity guests including actress and comedian Mindy Kaling. One scene showed the Suits star gazing over a beautifully laid table topped with flowers and surrounded by turquoise balloons.

© Courtesy of Netflix Meghan was joined by Mindy Kaling in one episode

King Charles, like Meghan, loves a good party and is perhaps best known for hosting lavish dos at his many royal residences. Last year, he memorably threw open the doors of Buckingham Palace to host a star-studded garden party attended by celebrity guests including DJ Clara Amfo, Dame Arlene Phillips and Sir Lenny Henry.

The Middletons are similarly passionate about parties! Kate's mother Carole set up a business called Party Pieces, with sisters Kate and Pippa both stepping in to help with styling and photography.

In 2012, meanwhile, Pippa released a book called Celebrate: A Year of British Festivities For Families and Friends. Her book featured recipes, tips and advice for parties and family gatherings, including Bonfire night and Halloween.

