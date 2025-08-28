ITV's new 7-part drama with Downton Abbey and Happy Valley looks seriously good

ITV has released the trailer for its upcoming drama, The Hack, about the phone hacking scandal, and it looks seriously gripping. From award-winning writer Jack Thorne and the producers behind Mr Bates vs The Post Office, the seven-part series depicts the phone-hacking scandal that brought down media mogul Rupert Murdoch's News of the World. David Tennant leads a star-studded ensemble cast, which includes Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting), Toby Jones (Detectorists), Rose Leslie (Downton Abbey) and Katherine Kelly (Happy Valley).

© ITV/Instagram David Tennant plays investigative journalist Nick Davies

The Doctor Who star plays investigative journalist Nick Davies, who uncovered evidence of phone hacking at the News of the World. In the trailer, he says in a voiceover: "My name is Nick Davies and this is a story that ends in seven major police investigations, nearly 40 convictions and some of the most powerful people in this country being brought to their knees."

The story runs parallel with the investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, led by former Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Cook (Carlyle).

The Hack comes to ITV1 and ITVX soon.