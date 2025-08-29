'Disturbing' sci-fi thriller debuts with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Making a big splash in the Floating City, Emma Stone’s latest sci-fi thriller Bugonia drew massive applause from critics and crowds at this year’s Venice Film Festival. The new offering from the Poor Things actress made its debut in Italy and landed a perfect 100 percent on film and television reviewing site Rotten Tomatoes. Starring Emma, 36, alongside Black Mirror actor Jesse Plemons, 37, and Clueless’ Alicia Silverstone, 48, the film follows the story of two male conspiracy theorists and their plot to kidnap a CEO of a major company who they are convinced is an alien determined to destroy planet Earth.

Set to hit cinemas this autumn, the thriller was directed by renowned Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, who was at the helm of Emma’s Oscar-winning performance in Poor Things and Oscar nomination for The Favourite. The concept was adapted from a 2003 South Korean film, Save the Green Planet, by Jang Joon-hwan and received a six-minute standing ovation at the prestigious film event, according to Variety.

WATCH: Emma Stone stars in the trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos' new film Bugonia

What have critics said about Bugonia?

Alongside the highly anticipated film’s debut, a first official trailer was also released to the general public, just a few months after the production unveiled the first teaser. Skyrocketing to the top of Rotten Tomatoes' leaderboard with a 100 percent rating on the Tomatometer, critics gushed over the "gory", "unhinged" project, especially praising Jesse for his performance. One noted: "As terrific as Stone is, though, it’s Jesse Plemons who gives the film’s most extraordinary performance," while another added: "...the film belongs to Plemons, who delivers one heck of a performance".

© Focus Features The sci-fi thriller tells the story of a conspiracist beekeeper, played by Jesse, who kidnaps the CEO of a pharmaceutical company

Elsewhere on the website, a critic noted the newness of the role for Emma, who plays the kidnapped CEO. They explained: "Stone delivers another complex performance, terrifying one moment, gentle and sweet the next — her character is always playing a role. Stone never played a part quite like this one before and nails it, keeping us transfixed until the wacky end."

© AFP via Getty Images Bugonia made its debut in Italy and landed a perfect 100 percent on film and television reviewing site Rotten Tomatoes

What is Bugonia about?

© Focus Features The thriller was directed by renowned Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, who was at the helm of Emma’s Oscar-winning performance in Poor Things

The sci-fi thriller tells the story of a conspiracist beekeeper, played by Jesse, who kidnaps the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, played by Emma, after becoming convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying the planet. In the first look trailer, fans watched Emma undergo quite the transformation as she appeared on screen with a completely bald head and white painted face, having just been taken hostage by Jesse’s character. Bugoina is set to be released on 31 October, 2025.